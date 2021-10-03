MARKET NEWS

World looks up to India for its firm belief in sustainable development: Mohan Bhagwat

India has had democracy for ages, the RSS chief said at an event here, It has a firm belief in sustainable development and eco-friendly lifestyle and the European countries have coined these terms in the recent times, he said.

PTI
October 03, 2021 / 07:20 AM IST
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday said the world looks up to India for its firm belief in sustainable development and eco-friendly lifestyle.

Now, the world looks up to India for this belief and practice in sustainable development, the RSS chief said.

"The society has to behave with dignity to strengthen the nation. We together will take India to newer heights. The entire world will follow the life and ideas of our country to make their lives happy and beautiful. They will recast their lives in humanity and balance with nature," Mr Bhagwat said.

About abrogation of Article 370 provisions, he said, "The system changed... but has it gone away from the heart? Why do states fight against each other, like the Kaveri river water issue? What good would be achieved just by changing the system? The mentality has to change," he said.

The RSS chief said that nevertheless, the joy of seeing the sacrifice of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee bearing fruit in the form of abrogation of Article 370 is fairly visible in the country.

Despite religious and cultural diversities, Indians are united, Mr Bhagwat said.

"We are one. We may have different systems as per regions, religions and beliefs. We have several regions and states in the country. We have different rituals and beliefs. We also have different gods and goddesses but all these diversities don't change our unity".

PTI
Tags: #Current Affairs #India #Mohan Bhagwat #RSS
first published: Oct 3, 2021 07:20 am

