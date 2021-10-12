MARKET NEWS

Haryana lifts ban on employees from taking part in RSS activities

As per the order issued on October 11, the prohibition was withdrawn as it was “no longer relevant”.

Moneycontrol News
October 12, 2021 / 09:00 AM IST
Manohar Lal Khattar became the chief minister in 2014 when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), for the first time, formed a government of its own strength in Haryana. (File image)

Manohar Lal Khattar became the chief minister in 2014 when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), for the first time, formed a government of its own strength in Haryana. (File image)

Haryana government employees can now take part in the activities of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as the state has revoked two restrictive orders.

“With the coming into effect of the Haryana Civil Services (Government Employees' Conduct) Rules, 2016, government instructions dated 2.4.1980 and dated 11.1.1967 are hereby withdrawn with immediate effect as they are no longer relevant,” the general administration department said in an order issued on October 11.

In January 1967, the political and services branch of the chief secretary's office in Haryana had issued an instruction saying that participation in RSS activities by government employees would invite action under the service rules. In April 1980, instructions issued by then general administration department of the Haryana's chief secretary's office restrained the employees from any association with RSS activities.

Monday's order prompted a strong reaction from the Congress. "Now, Haryana employees are free to take part in activities of the Sangh (RSS)," Congress leader Randeep Surjewala tweeted, tagging the order issued by the general administration department. "Are they running a government or a BJP-RSS Pathshala?" he wrote, slamming the Manohar Lal Khattar-led state government.

Khattar, an RSS pracharak, became the chief minister in 2014 when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) formed a government for the first time on its own strength in Haryana.

(With inputs from PTI)
Tags: #Current Affairs #Haryana #India #Politics
first published: Oct 12, 2021 09:00 am

