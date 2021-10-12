Civilians are soft targets, extremely hard to defend: Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Hooda on Kashmir killings

The rampant killing of civilians in Kashmir Valley by suspected militants has brought down the entire security establishment in Jammu and Kashmir to its knees. At least seven civilians have lost their lives in just one week.

According to reports, over 900 people affiliated with the banned Jamaat-e-Islami and Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, and people on the suspected list of over-ground workers (OGW) have been detained, and the Union Home Minister Amit Shah has dispatched a special security team to Srinagar to help the local police. Shah is likely to visit the region this month.

The nature of militancy seems to be changing and, against this backdrop, Moneycontrol spoke with Lt. Gen. Deependra Singh Hooda (Retd.). Hooda, who headed Indian Army's Northern Command, had led India's 2016 strikes into Pakistan-administered Kashmir (PaK) after the Uri terror attack.

He spoke about the changing strategy of militants following the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, hybrid militancy in Kashmir, security lapses and the need to address a sense of alienation among sections of the people.

Excerpts:

What is your take on the the latest spurt of violence in Kashmir? Where are the security lapses?

The latest violence, particularly the killing of civilians and the minorities, is certainly a mater of concern because it can easily spread fear and panic in the society. Civilians are soft, vulnerable targets and are extremely hard to defend. For example, is it practical to provide security to every street vendor and shopkeeper in Srinagar? The administration has an enormous challenge on its hands.