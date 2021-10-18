MARKET NEWS

Storyboard | CoinDCX appoints Ayushmann Khurrana as brand ambassador

The announcement comes days after actor Amitabh Bachchan said that he’s pausing the endorsement deal with CoinDCX until there is clarity on the legality of crypto currency in India.

Saumya Tewari
October 18, 2021 / 12:48 PM IST
Ayushmann Khurrana will feature in CoinDCX's ‘Future Yahi Hai’ campaign to address key concerns around crypto investments. (Image: Reuters)



CoinDCX on Monday announced that it has appointed actor Ayushmann Khurrana as its new face. The announcement comes days after actor Amitabh Bachchan said that he’s pausing the endorsement deal with CoinDCX until there is clarity on the legality of cryptocurrency in India.

Currently, the Indian government has not officially recognised cryptocurrency as a financial product, therefore it cannot be regulated by bodies such as the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

That is not deterring crypto exchanges or investors who continue to find value in crypto investments. However, players such as CoinDCX are looking to convert the fence sitters as well. Therefore, Khurrana will feature in CoinDCX's ‘Future Yahi Hai’ (This is the future)  campaign to address key concerns surrounding crypto investments, including whether crypto is ‘Simple and Safe’ to invest and myths related to cryptocurrency.

The kickoff ad to be released during the festive season, and will feature the actor taking a humorous yet informative approach on crypto. The ad campaign will be promoted across television, print and social media platforms.

Ramalingam Subramanian, head of brand, marketing and communications, CoinDCX says that Ayushmann has always come across as being a friendly and credible personality who has a knack for connecting with both younger and older generations with his exemplary work.

Close

“Our focus during this campaign will be to dispel the various myths surrounding crypto-based investing and breaking down the simple steps needed to enable anyone to start their crypto investment journey,” he adds.

Trading in cryptocurrency is the act of speculating on cryptocurrency price movements via a trading account, or buying and selling the underlying coins via an exchange. That is where most players in India such as CoinDCX, WazirX, CoinSwitch Kuber and Zebpay are trying to get as many users on to their platforms. Their target group includes digital and mobile-first users between 25 and 40 years of age living in tier I and II cities.

Most platforms’ marketing arsenal includes ads on video streaming platforms, social media, television as well as sponsorship deals for big events and high reach properties such as Indian Premier League (IPL) and Big Boss. 

Interestingly, the multimedia ad blitzkrieg by cryptocurrency platforms is continuing despite the regulatory lacunae.

As far as advertising and marketing activities go, no specific guidelines have been put in place for cryptocurrency platforms by ad industry watchdog Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) despite its massive presence across media platforms.
Saumya Tewari is Assistant Editor of Storyboard. Storyboard is Network18's flagship platform focussed on the advertising & marketing community and a leading source of news and analyses on the business of brands.
first published: Oct 18, 2021 12:48 pm

