MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Learn how to add equities to your portfolio through ETFs. Don’t miss the webinar on Oct 19, 11.30am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency: US SEC likely to allow Bitcoin futures ETF to begin trading next week

Crypto ETFs: The move comes after close to a decade-long push from the sector and could be a “watershed moment” for cryptocurrencies

Moneycontrol News
October 15, 2021 / 10:41 AM IST
Bitcoin (Image: Shutterstock)

Bitcoin (Image: Shutterstock)


The United States’ Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is likely to allow the first Bitcoin futures exchange-traded fund (ETF) to begin trading next week, sources told Bloomberg.

The move comes after close to a decade-long push from the $6.7 trillion ETF industry and could be a “watershed moment” for cryptocurrencies, the report added. Sources also said the SEC was not “likely to block the products from starting trade next week”.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Notably, the SEC has previously blocked Bitcoin ETF applications. SEC Chairman Gary Gensler said the current proposals from ProShares and Invesco are futures contracts based and filed under mutual fund (MF) rules which “provide significant investor protections”, the report added.

The SEC and ProShares did not respond to Bloomberg’s queries.

Close

Related stories

Bitcoin is around $58,800 (above Rs 45 lakh) – its highest since May and holds market dominance of 45.86 percent. The first Bitcoin ETF was filed in 2013 by Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, of Facebook founders’ fame.

Since then, “false signs of progress and outright rejections” due to “investor hazards, threat from hackers and drastic price swings” have caused a setback to the ETF industry’s push for introducing crypto in the sector.

The report noted that many were happy when Gensler assumed post as he previously expressed interest in crypto. The “mood” the report said, shifted in August when the SEC chief said he would “favour funds based on CME-traded Bitcoin futures filed under a 1940s law”.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #bitcoin #Business #cryptocurrency #SEC #trade #world
first published: Oct 15, 2021 10:41 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.