Cryptocurrency tracker | Dogecoin surges 28% as Elon Musk posts another crypto meme

Emerged in 2013 as a joke coin, cryptocurrency Dogecoin on June 2 surged by 28.66 percent, and was trading at $0.419919, as per to US-based crypto exchange Coinbase at 3:55 pm. With this, its market valve reached to $54.47 billion in 24-hours trading tenure.

The crypto trading exchange shows that Dogecoin 24-hour high record was $0.419919, while its 24-hours low trading was registered at $0.311602.

Elon Musk stirs up nostalgia with his most recent tweet

Earlier on Tuesday, the Nasdaq-listed company has started accepting inbound transfers of dogecoin (DOGE) to Coinbase Pro. “Trading will begin on or after 9 am Pacific Time (PT) Thursday, 3 June, if liquidity conditions are met," the crypto exchange said in a blog post. During an earning call in May, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong first announced the exchange would list DOGE.

Meanwhile, Tesla founder Elon Musk on Wednesday posted a meme that bears a resemblance to his childhood.



Found this pic of me as a child pic.twitter.com/hUEKluRAdP

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 2, 2021

The tweet reads, "Found this pic of me as a child". The image resembles a PC setup of a software engineer in the 1980s, with the caption reading; "I have to keep my passion hidden from the public or I’ll be socially ostracized".

Prior to this meme, Tesla on May 19 had been posted “diamond hands” on the microblogging website after the bitcoin bloodbath. He tried to implied that his firm would not be parting with its $1.5 billion stake in bitcoin.

On May 12, Musk announced that Tesla will no longer allow vehicle purchases using bitcoin due to environmental concerns. He had even suggested a few days ago that Tesla might sell off its stake in bitcoin but backtracked on his statement later.

Meanwhile, here are the trading value of other crypto currencies at 3:50 pm:

Bitcoin: $37,247.30Ethereum: $2,690.97Cardano: $1.78XRP: $1.02Steller: $0.417919Uniswap: $27.78Polkadot: $24.07Bitcoin Cash: $700.10Litecoin: $184.24Tron: $0.076836Cosmos: $14.20Yearn Finance: $45,555.69Bitcoin Gold: $58.30