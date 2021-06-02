Elon Musk stirs up nostalgia with his most recent tweet
Although the primary concern among most of his followers seems to be related to Dogecoin.
June 02, 2021 / 03:26 PM IST
Tesla CEO Elon Musk tends to create a storm with almost every cryptocurrency-related tweet he puts out. But this isn’t one of those times. The tech mogul seems to be in a more lighthearted mood, tweeting a meme that bears a resemblance to his childhood.
The tweet reads, “Found this pic of me as a child”. The image resembles a PC setup of a software engineer in the 1980s, with the caption reading; “I have to keep my passion hidden from the public or I’ll be socially ostracized”.
Despite the sarcasm, there’s definitely a grain of truth in Musk’s tweet, which is reminiscent of age before big tech. But while Musk aimed to strike a chord with techies growing up in the 80s, most replies seemed to be over corners or about Dogecoin.
While his most recent tweet didn’t stir up any controversy, Musk will have to be more careful going forward. A recent report
by the Wall Street Journal claimed that the SEC told Tesla in 2020 that Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk's use of Twitter had twice violated a settlement requiring his tweets to be preapproved by company lawyers. The SEC had ordered the electric vehicle manufacturer to vet any public communications Musk made regarding Tesla.