    Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano decline; crypto donations to Ukraine nearing $10 mn

    Cardano was down 5.89 percent to Rs 67.99 and Avalanche fell 1.87 percent to Rs 6,263.69 in the last 24 hours. Polkadot fell 0.62 percent to Rs 1,398.1 and Litecoin was down 3.63 percent to Rs 8,369.77. Tether was up 0.33 percent to Rs 78.9.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 27, 2022 / 09:52 AM IST
    Bitcoin (Representative image)

    The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation fell 2.83 percent over the last 24 hours to $1.75 trillion, while trading volumes were down about 29.55 percent to $68.18 billion during the same period.

    Over the last 24 hours, the total volume in the decentralised finance (DeFi) space stood at $11.02 billion, constituting around 16.16 percent of the 24-hour cryptocurrency trading volume. The total volume in stablecoins stood at $53.41 billion, around 78.34 percent of the 24-hour cryptocurrency trading volume.

    Bitcoin's market dominance rose 0.13 percent to 41.89 percent and the currency was trading at $38,561.99 on the morning of February 27.

    In rupee terms, Bitcoin fell 1.19 percent to trade at Rs 30,60,482 while Ethereum fell 2.43 percent to Rs 2,14,681.2

    Cardano was down 5.89 percent to Rs 67.99 and Avalanche fell 1.87 percent to Rs 6,263.69. Polkadot fell 0.62 percent to Rs 1,398.1 and Litecoin was down 3.63 percent to Rs 8,369.77 in the last 24 hours. Tether was up 0.33 percent to Rs 78.9.

    Memecoin SHIB fell 3.61 percent while Dogecoin was down by 2.63 percent to trade at Rs 9.8. Terra (LUNA) rose 2.74 percent to Rs 5,947.54

    In major news, the tally of cryptocurrency donations sent to Ukraine's government and NGOs since the start of its Russian invasion is nearing $10 million, including $1.86 million from one NFT (non-fungible token) collection, according to blockchain analytics firm Elliptic.

    That total is rising rapidly as donations pour in for what's been dubbed the "world's first crypto war". The government of Ukraine also tweeted from its official account on Saturday that it was "now accepting cryptocurrency donations."

     

    As of 8:40 am, these were the prices of various cryptocurrencies in the Indian market (Data from WazirX)
    CryptocurrencyPrice (in Rs)24-hour change (in percent)
    Bitcoin30,60,482-1.19
    Ethereum2,14,681.2-2.43
    Cardano67.99-5.89
    Tether78.9+0.33
    Solana6,950-4.61
    Avalanche6,263.69-1.87
    Litecoin8,369.77-3.63
    XRP57.93-4.24
    Axie3,832.64-5.13
     
    Tags: #bitcoin #bitcoin. cryptocurrency #conflict in ukraine #cryptocurrency #Solana
    first published: Feb 27, 2022 09:03 am

