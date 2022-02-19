Cryptocurrency Prices Today : Bitcoin, Ethereum dip marginally

Bitcoin's market dominance dipped 0.07 percent to 41.75 percent and the currency was trading at $38,033.97 today. (Representative image)

The global cryptocurrency market-capitalisation fell 1.47 percent over the last 24 hours to $1.83 trillion while trading volumes were down about 16.75 percent to $72.95 billion.

While decentralised finance (DeFi) accounted for 12.29 percent of the 24-hour cryptocurrency trading volume at $8.97 billion, stablecoins constituted 80.75 percent of the same at $58.91 billion.

Bitcoin's market dominance rose 0.06 percent to 41.72 percent and the currency was trading at $40,208.63 on the morning of February 19.

In rupee terms, Bitcoin fell 1.31 percent to trade at Rs 33,84,999, while Ethereum dipped 1.44 percent to Rs 2,40,000

Cardano was down 1.33 percent to Rs 83.86 and Avalanche fell 0.57 percent to Rs 7,285.7. Polkadot fell 1.74 percent to Rs 1,508 and Litecoin was down 2.63 percent to Rs 9,792.5 in the last 24 hours. Tether was up 0.09 percent to Rs 78.27.

Memecoin SHIB rose 2.47 percent, while Dogecoin was down by 0.85 percent to trade at Rs 11.52. Terra (LUNA) fell 2.48 percent to Rs 4,365

Lawmakers in Wyoming, USA proposed the Wyoming Stable Token Act (SF0106), which paves the way for the crypto-friendly state to launch its own dollar-pegged token.

The proposed bill is sponsored by state senators Chris Rothfuss and Tara Nethercott, along with state representatives Mike Yin and Jared Olsen. The act would allow Wyoming treasurer Curtis Meier Jr. to create a state stablecoin pegged to the U.S. dollar. The token would be redeemable for a single dollar held in trust by the state.

Senior staff at the Federal Reserve will no longer be able to hold cryptocurrencies, among other assets such as stocks, according to an announcement today.

In a statement from the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), the branch of the Fed that determines the direction of monetary policy, the new rules laid out for “investment and trading activity of senior officials.”

The FOMC said that senior Federal Reserve officials can no longer buy crypto, individual stocks or sector funds, or hold investments in individual bonds, agency securities, commodities, or foreign currencies. They also can’t enter into derivatives contracts, and engage in short sales or purchasing securities on margin.

Cryptocurrency Price (in Rs) 24-hour change (in percent) Bitcoin 33,84,999 -1.31 Ethereum 2,40,000 -1.44 Cardano 83.86 -1.33 Tether 78.27 +0.09 Solana 7,746.94 -2.6 Avalanche 7,285.7 -0.57 Litecoin 9,792.5 -2.63 XRP 63.79 -1.48 Axie 4,769.87 -3.82