    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

    Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum fall as Tether rises marginally

    Cardano fell 3.13 percent to Rs 81.88 and Avalanche tumbled 5.27 percent to Rs 6,128.8. Polkadot tumbled 3.85 percent to Rs 1,451.04 and Litecoin was down 2.76 percent to Rs 9,729.4 in the last 24 hours. Tether was up 0.2 percent to Rs 79.71.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 14, 2022 / 08:24 AM IST
    Bitcoin's market dominance dipped 0.07 percent to 41.75 percent and the currency was trading at $38,033.97 today. (Representative image)

    The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation dipped 2.14 percent over the last 24 hours to $1.86 trillion while trading volumes were down 11.35 percent to $61.44 billion.

    While decentralised finance (DeFi) accounted for 11.58 percent of the 24-hour cryptocurrency trading volume at $7.11 billion, stablecoins constituted 80.37 percent at $49.37 billion.

    Bitcoin's market dominance rose by 0.31 percent to 42.60 percent and the currency was trading at $41,687.64 on the morning of February 14.

    In rupee terms, Bitcoin fell 1.14 percent to trade at Rs 33,30,681, while Ethereum dipped 2.22 percent to Rs 2,27,351

    Cardano fell 3.13 percent to Rs 81.88 and Avalanche tumbled 5.27 percent to Rs 6,128.8. Polkadot tumbled 3.85 percent to Rs 1,451.04 and Litecoin was down 2.76 percent to Rs 9,729.4 in the last 24 hours. Tether was up 0.2 percent to Rs 79.71.

    Close

    Memecoin SHIB rose 2.96 percent, while Dogecoin rose by 1.68 percent to trade at Rs 11.68. Terra (LUNA) fell 1.66 percent to Rs 4,130.14

    Coinbase made the first big crypto splash during this year's Super Bowl after the company aired a bold commercial that consisted of nothing but a QR code floating around the screen for 60 seconds.

    The ad also quickly flashed a Coinbase URL at the end, leading to a website displaying a promotion for $15 in free Bitcoin for new customers who sign up in the next two days.

    The Coinbase commercial appeared to be a success—perhaps too much of one. Shortly after it aired, people tweeted that the company's site and app had crashed.

    Intel is planning to release blockchain accelerators later this year and has lined up some big-name buyers, according to a blog post on Friday by Raja M. Koduri, a senior vice president.

    Among its first customers for the accelerators, which help facilitate energy efficient crypto mining, are Block (formerly Square), Argo Blockchain, and the crypto mining startup Griid Infrastructure.

    As of 7:40 am, these were the prices of various cryptocurrencies in the Indian market (Data from WazirX.com)
    CryptocurrencyPrice (in Rs)24-hour change (in percent)
    Bitcoin33,30,681-1.14
    Ethereum2,27,351-2.22
    Cardano81.88-3.13
    Tether79.71+0.2
    Solana7,327.73-4.46
    Avalanche6,128.8-5.27
    Litecoin9,729.4-2.76
    XRP62.87-3.27
    Axie4,463.5-5.77
     
    February 14, 2022
