Cryptocurrency Prices Today March 11: Bitcoin falls below $40,000, Ethereum declines

Bitcoin (Representative image)

The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation declined 4.55 percent over the last 24 hours to $1.72 trillion while trading volumes fell 8.38 percent to $88.88 billion during the period.

The total volume in the decentralised finance (DeFi) space stood at $15.16 billion, around 17.06 percent of the 24-hour cryptocurrency trading volume. The total volume in stablecoins stood at $74.71 billion, making up 84.06 percent of the 24-hour cryptocurrency trading volume.

Bitcoin's market dominance was down 0.60 percent to 42.42 percent and the currency was trading at $38,476.58, below the $40,000 mark on the morning of March 11.

In rupee terms, Bitcoin fell 5.7 percent to trade at Rs 30,42,202 while Ethereum declined 4.13 percent to Rs 2,02,221.

Cardano was down 3.6 percent to trade at Rs 62.86 and Avalanche jumped 0.7 percent to Rs 6,020.9. Polkadot was down 3.32 percent to Rs 1,333.56 and Litecoin fell 3.57 percent to Rs 7,948.8 in the last 24 hours. Tether was up 0.62 percent to Rs 79.35

Memecoin SHIB fell 4.74 percent, while Dogecoin was down 2.55 percent at Rs 9.14. Terra (LUNA) rose 0.46 percent to Rs 7,600.

In other news, Warner Bros is creating over six million DC Comics-inspired physical trading cards packaged with redeemable NFTs that will be available later this month. Cartamundi, a card and board game company, will design the cards, which will feature 155 different superheroes. The NFTs are being minted on the Ethereum sidechain Immutable X.

Warner Bros also plans to issue a few limited-edition cards using imagery and characters from the latest DC Comics film, The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson.

Also, cryptocurrency exchange Okcoin recently announced that it is teaming up with the Stacks Accelerator and Stacks Foundation to launch Bitcoin Odyssey, a grant programme with $165 million in funding. The venture capital-backed project aims to propel Bitcoin past Ethereum as the go-to blockchain for decentralised applications.

The idea is to help bring all the elements of Web3—play-to-earn crypto games, DeFi, NFTs, DAOs, and the metaverse—over to Bitcoin. Up until now, Ethereum has been the top blockchain for building decentralised applications, or dapps.

Cryptocurrency Price (in Rs) 24-hour change (in percent) Bitcoin 30,42,202 -5.7 Ethereum 2,02,221 -4.13 Cardano 62.86 -3.6 Tether 79.35 +0.62 Solana 6,517.1 -3.33 Avalanche 6,020.9 +0.7 Litecoin 7,948.8 -3.57 XRP 58.26 -2.24 Axie 3,600 -2.7