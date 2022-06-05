English
    Cryptocurrency Prices Today June 5: Bitcoin rises, Ether biggest gainer

    Bitcoin is currently trading above Rs 24 lakh. The market dominance of the world's largest cryptocurrency decreased 0.09 percent to 46.21 percent over the last day

    Moneycontrol News
    June 05, 2022 / 08:38 AM IST

    Major cryptocurrencies traded in the green early on June 5 as the global crypto market cap increased 0.74 percent to $1.23 trillion over the last day. Total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours declined 28.77 percent to $43.77 billion.

    Total volume in DeFi stood at $4.73 billion, 10.82 percent of the total crypto market 24 hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $37.28 billion, which is 85.18 percent of the total crypto market 24 hour volume.

    The market dominance of the world's largest cryptocurrency decreased 0.09 percent to 46.21 percent over the last day, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

    The Attorney General of New York has issued an alert, warning people of the “dangerous risks” of investing in cryptocurrencies, as the crypto markets have corrected significantly from their all-time highs.

    New York AG Letitia James, in an investor alert, stated that investors have lost “hundreds of billions” and that cryptocurrencies are subject to extreme and unpredictably high price swings that make them among the most high-risk investments on the market.

    As of 8:00 am on June 5, these are the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
    NAMEPRICE (INR)24H %
    Bitcoin24,39,9151.19%
    Ethereum1,46,5502.22%
    Tether81.73-0.2%
    Cardano45.501.43%
    Binance Coin24,2100.29%
    XRP31.790.93%
    Polkadot7630.39%
    Dogecoin6.610.45%
    Tags: #bitcoin #cryptocurrency
    first published: Jun 5, 2022 08:38 am
