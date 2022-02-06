MARKET NEWS

    Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin, Ethereum rise marginally

    Bitcoin's market dominance declined marginally to 41.28 percent and the virtual token was trading at $41,539.12

    Moneycontrol News
    February 06, 2022 / 09:15 AM IST
    (Image: Reuters)

    The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation rose marginally to $1.9 trillion over the last 24 hours from $1.88 trillion, while the trading volumes dropped to $71.88 billion from $91.22 billion.

    The total cryptocurrency market volume rose over 17 percent to $106.72 billion. The decentralised finance (DeFi) accounted for 15.01 percent of the total cryptocurrency trading volume at $16.02 billion in the last 24 hours. On the other hand, stable coins accounted for 81.34 percent of the crypto market 24-hour volume at $86.81 billion.

    Bitcoin's market dominance declined marginally to 41.28 percent and the virtual token was trading at $41,539.12 on February 6. The world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is up over 23 percent from the year's low of $32,950.72 on January 24.

    In terms of INR, Bitcoin prices rose 0.7 percent to Rs 32,49,755, while Ethereum added 1.26 percent at Rs 2,37,235.0.

    Cardano dropped 0.33 percent to Rs 88.51, while Avalanche gained 0.33 percent to Rs 6,118.67. Polkadot jumped over 4 percent to Rs 1,690.07 and Litecoin added nearly 3 percent at Rs 9,599 in the last 24 hours.

    As of 8:50 am, these were the prices of various cryptocurrencies in the Indian market (Data from WazirX.com)
    CryptocurrencyPrice (in Rs)24-hour change (in percent)
    Bitcoin32,42,8700.63
    Ethereum2,36,750.01.36
    Cardano88.51-0.43
    Tether78.410.37
    Solana8,969.992.71
    Avalanche6,155.000.75
    Litecoin9,500.510.7
    XRP52.570.75
    Axie4,834.0016.75
     
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #bitcoin #cryptocurrency #Ethereum #Litecoin #Polkadot
    first published: Feb 6, 2022 09:15 am
