Cryptocurrency Prices Today April 25: Bitcoin down, Polkadot slips most

Cryptocurrencies traded in the red early on April 25. The global crypto market cap is $1.80 trillion, a 2.04 percent decrease over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $65.06 billion, which makes a 20.13 percent increase.

The total volume in DeFi is currently $7.63 billion, 11.73 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $50.68 billion, which is 77.91 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Bitcoin's price is currently Rs 31.43 lakh, with a dominance of 41.23 percent. This was a 0.33 percent increase over the day, as per CoinMarketCap data.

Twitter and digital payments processor Stripe Inc. will pilot cryptocurrency payments for select users of the social media site's content monetization products, Reuters reported.

Eligible users of Twitter's Ticketed Spaces and Super Follows programs will be able to receive their earnings from the company in USD coin, a stablecoin whose value is pegged to the US Dollar.

Users who receive crypto payments can hold their earnings in crypto wallets on the Polygon network, a crypto infrastructure firm on the Ethereum blockchain, and can then exchange them into other currencies.

On the regulatory side Reuters reported that the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) in the United States has said it plans to start cease and desist proceedings against Anchorage Digital Bank National Association for failing to adopt programs to meet recordkeeping rules and prevent money laundering.

The South Dakota-based crypto bank failed to adopt a compliance program that meets their requirements on Bank Secrecy Act and anti-money laundering rules, the OCC said in a statement.

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 31,43,654 -0.67% Ethereum 2,32,228 -1.31% Tether 70.70 0.61% Cardano 69.6000 -2.52% Binance Coin 31,730 -1.7% XRP 54.7356 -3.57% Polkadot 1,439 -5.2% Dogecoin 10.3771 -4%

