Cryptocurrency Prices Today on August 30: Bitcoin, Ethereum lose over 3% in a week

Cryptocurrency Prices Today on August 30: The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation is currently $2.09 trillion, a 0.17 percent decline in the past 24 hours.

Moneycontrol News
August 30, 2021 / 08:43 AM IST
Cryptocurrency (Representative image: Reuters)

Major major cryptocurrencies are trading mixed on August 30, with Bitcoin and Ethereum losing more than 3 percent in the last seven days.

The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation is currently $2.09 trillion, a 0.17 percent decline in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin has fallen slightly, staying above the $48,000 mark, while Ethereum has slid more than 1 percent.

As of 7.26 am IST on August 30, these are the prices of the 10 largest cryptocurrencies (data from coinmarketcap.com):
NamePrice24h %7d %Market CapVolume(24h)Circulating Supply
Bitcoin$48,469.95-0.48%-3.34%$913,867,574,500$26,431,826,49318,801,262 BTC
Ethereum$3,198.02-1.27%-3.16%$376,999,423,312$13,117,452,376117,311,883 ETH
Cardano$2.841.37%0.23%$92,029,204,508$5,235,759,44932,145,348,141 ADA
Binance Coin$477.31-2.15%4.63%$80,605,459,812$1,721,529,735168,137,036 BNB
Tether$1.000.01%-0.01%$65,528,459,759$61,227,694,56065,489,475,281 USDT
XRP$1.13-1.19%-9.39%$52,886,311,616$3,325,275,84446,513,604,835 XRP
Dogecoin$00.10%-10.55%$37,660,039,874$1,614,621,177131,073,601,161 DOGE
Solana$1017.01%35.73%$28,761,321,183$2,061,874,633290,944,656 SOL
USD Coin$10.01%0.00%$27,217,866,882$1,922,137,41227,219,832,131 USDC
Polkadot$25.39-2.11%-10.56%$25,209,318,262$972,148,525987,579,315 DOT
You can also find the latest cryptocurrency prices on other platforms such as CoinDesk and Coinbase.
Tags: #bitcoin #cryptocurrency
first published: Aug 30, 2021 08:43 am

