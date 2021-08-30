Cryptocurrency Prices Today on August 30: Bitcoin, Ethereum lose over 3% in a week

Cryptocurrency (Representative image: Reuters)

Major major cryptocurrencies are trading mixed on August 30, with Bitcoin and Ethereum losing more than 3 percent in the last seven days.

The global cryptocurrency market capitalisation is currently $2.09 trillion, a 0.17 percent decline in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin has fallen slightly, staying above the $48,000 mark, while Ethereum has slid more than 1 percent.

Name Price 24h % 7d % Market Cap Volume(24h) Circulating Supply Bitcoin $48,469.95 -0.48% -3.34% $913,867,574,500 $26,431,826,493 18,801,262 BTC Ethereum $3,198.02 -1.27% -3.16% $376,999,423,312 $13,117,452,376 117,311,883 ETH Cardano $2.84 1.37% 0.23% $92,029,204,508 $5,235,759,449 32,145,348,141 ADA Binance Coin $477.31 -2.15% 4.63% $80,605,459,812 $1,721,529,735 168,137,036 BNB Tether $1.00 0.01% -0.01% $65,528,459,759 $61,227,694,560 65,489,475,281 USDT XRP $1.13 -1.19% -9.39% $52,886,311,616 $3,325,275,844 46,513,604,835 XRP Dogecoin $0 0.10% -10.55% $37,660,039,874 $1,614,621,177 131,073,601,161 DOGE Solana $101 7.01% 35.73% $28,761,321,183 $2,061,874,633 290,944,656 SOL USD Coin $1 0.01% 0.00% $27,217,866,882 $1,922,137,412 27,219,832,131 USDC Polkadot $25.39 -2.11% -10.56% $25,209,318,262 $972,148,525 987,579,315 DOT