    Corporate Crossings | Eicher Motors' Kaleeswaran Arunachalam joins Crompton Greaves as CFO

    The development comes just hours after Arunachalam tendered his resignation as Global CFO of Eicher Motors, where his last date would be September 2, 2022.

    August 25, 2022 / 08:37 PM IST
    Crompton Greaves has appointed Kaleeswaran Arunachalam as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company effective September 5, 2022, it announced in a regulatory filing on August 25.

    "The Board of Directors in its meeting held on August 25, 2022, have considered and approved the appointment of Mr. Kaleeswaran Arunachalam, as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company w.e.f. September 5, 2022," Crompton Greaves stated in a regulatory filing.

    The development comes just hours after Arunachalam tendered his resignation as Global CFO of Eicher Motors, where his last date would be September 2, 2022.

    Arunachalam, as per the filing, has nearly two decades of experience in corporate finance, financial planning & analysis, business partnering, and investor relations, among others.

    In his most recent stint at Eicher Motors, Arunachalam played an instrumental role in setting up a platform for the next decade's journey of Royal Enfield.

    During his stint, he also successfully set up the Center of Excellence for internal controls and a shared services platform for global accounting and reporting, Crompton Greaves added.

    He held important positions with Mondelez International in India and Asia before joining Eicher Motors. He also spent his early career with TVS Motor Company Limited and Aditya Birla Fashions Limited.

    Separately, Crompton Greaves also noted that Company Secretary & Compliance Officer Pragya Kaul has tendered her resignation from the position, to pursue opportunities outside the company.

    Shares of Crompton Greaves on Thursday closed 5.41 percent higher at Rs 410.45 apiece on BSE.
    first published: Aug 25, 2022 07:44 pm
