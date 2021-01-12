MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

COVID-19 vaccine | SII's Covidshield vs Bharat Biotech's Covaxin: A cost comparison

The Health Ministry has said that Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech will give the government 16.5 lakh doses of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate free of cost.

Moneycontrol News
January 12, 2021 / 05:02 PM IST

After conducting nation-wide vaccination dry runs, India is now geared up for one of the world’s largest COVID-19 vaccination drives.

The Health Ministry has said that Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech will give the government 16.5 lakh doses of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate free of cost.

It also said that it will get procuring 1.1 crore doses from Serum Institute of India (SII), at a press briefing held on January 12.

Here is a cost comparison between both COVID-19 vaccines that the government is purchasing:

Bharat Biotech charging government only for 38.5 lakh doses at Rs 295 per dose, it said.

Close

The Ministry also added that since the procurement is of 55 lakh doses, the price comes down to Rs 206 per dose.

As for the cost of getting 1.1 crore doses from SII, the government will be getting them at the cost of Rs 200 per dose.

On Friday, January 8, the Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said that it would soon be a reality to vaccinate the entire population in the country against COVID-19 after prioritising risk groups.
Moneycontrol News
first published: Jan 12, 2021 04:52 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Budget 2021: Choosing between the old and the new tax regimes

Simply Save | Budget 2021: Choosing between the old and the new tax regimes

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.