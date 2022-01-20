COVID-19 | Starbucks nixes vaccine mandate after Supreme Court ruling

File photo of a Starbucks outlet (Image Source: Reuters)

Starbucks is no longer requiring its United States workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19, reversing a policy it announced earlier this month.

In a memo sent on January 18 to employees, the Seattle coffee giant said it was responding to last week’s ruling by the US Supreme Court. In a 6-3 vote, the court rejected the Biden administrations plan to require vaccines or regular COVID-19 testing at companies with more than 100 workers.

"We respect the court’s ruling and will comply," Starbucks Chief Operating Officer John Culver wrote in the memo.

On January 3, Starbucks said it would require all employees to be vaccinated by February 9 or face a weekly COVID-19 test requirement. At the time, Culver said it was the responsibility of Starbucks' leadership to do whatever we can to help keep you safe and create the safest work environment possible.

In the latest memo, Culver said the company continues to strongly encourage vaccinations and booster shots.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Starbucks required workers to reveal their vaccination status by January 10. The company on January 19 said that 90 percent have reported and the vast majority are fully vaccinated. Starbucks would not say what percent of workers are not fully vaccinated.

Starbucks employs 228,000 people in the US.