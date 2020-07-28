COVID-19 impact: Here are some cyber safety tips for professionals working from home

The COVID-19 pandemic has altered the way we perceive and go about work-life for the foreseeable future. Despite several unlocks, the concept of remote working has been a much-favoured option for both employees and employers. However, an increase in online traffic comes with an increase in cyber-security threats including identity theft, data breaches, and online frauds.

According to the 2019 NortonLifeLock Cyber Safety Insights Report, 39 percent of respondents in India have witnessed identity theft in the past year and this is bound to accelerate in 2020. While working remotely, it is important to be extra-cautious about phishing attacks and other forms of cyberthreat. Working professionals need to prepare well for this change in the working environment and here are things cyber safety experts recommend for those working remotely:

Keep close contact with your employer and use their tech toolbox

Your employer might consolidate coronavirus-related information on the company intranet. It is important to know new policies to help keep you, your coworkers, and the business safe. Companies often have tech tools that can help keep you Cyber Safe when you work from home. They likely include firewall and antivirus protection, along with security features like VPN and 2-factor authentication.

If a tool is not working, don’t download substitutes

If your collaboration tools like instant-messaging platforms and video-meeting rooms are not working right, do not look at downloading unverified substitutes. You could inadvertently introduce a software program with a security flaw which means someone unauthorized may be able to access company data, or any personal data you have on that device.

Keep your VPN turned on

A VPN or virtual private network can provide a secure link between employees and businesses by encrypting data. A VPN helps keep information secure from cybercriminals and competitors.

Beware of coronavirus-themed phishing emails

Cybercriminals have been exploiting the coronavirus outbreak to send fake emails and COVID related solutions with links to users. These may be compromised, which means by clicking on an unknown link, you are likely to download malware onto your device. A good practice is to immediately report the phishing attempt to your employer.

Constant software updates should be part of your routine

You might get reminders that software updates are available for all your devices, when alerted, do update your software. This will help patch your security flaws and protect your data.