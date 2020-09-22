172@29@17@140!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|covid-19-developed-at-govt-lab-in-wuhan-who-part-of-cover-up-says-whistleblower-chinese-virologist-5873031.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 22, 2020 10:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Novel coronavirus developed at Wuhan govt lab, WHO part of cover-up, says whistleblower Chinese virologist

According to Chinese virologist Dr Li-Meng Yan, Wuhan's wet market is just a smokescreen created by the Chinese Communist Party.

Moneycontrol News
Coronavirus (Representative Image: Reuters)
Coronavirus (Representative Image: Reuters)

Chinese virologist Dr Li-Meng Yan on September 22 claimed that the COVID-19 virus was developed in a government laboratory in Wuhan and said that the World Health Organization (WHO) is very much part of the cover-up.

In an interview with WION's Executive Editor Palki Sharma, she also said that the Chinese government was aware of the spread of COVID-19.

Dr Li-Meng Yan, who investigated the origin of the COVID-19 virus during the initial outbreak in Wuhan said the Chinese government knew about the spread of the deadly virus.

Close

According to the Chinese virologist, Wuhan's wet market is just a smokescreen from the Chinese Communist Party. She also claimed that the Chinese government is trying to tarnish her reputation through social media, and is conducting cyber-attacks on her to intimidate her family in China.

Dr Li fled to the United States in April fearing ill-treatment as a whistleblower after she claimed that China tried to cover up and silence anyone who raised the alarm when the outbreak first began in Wuhan, and said she would “publish proof the virus was made in a lab”.

Speaking about evidence that the virus is man-made Dr Li said: “The genome sequence is like a human fingerprint. Based on this you can identify these things. I will [use this] evidence to tell people why this has come from the lab in China, why they are the ones who made it.”

She said the proof, once released, would be accessible to all. “Anyone, even if you have no biology knowledge, will be able to read it, and check and identify and verify it yourself,” she said during the British channel ITV’s Loose Women segment.
First Published on Sep 22, 2020 10:23 pm

tags #China #Chinese virologist #Dr Li-Meng Yan #WHO

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.