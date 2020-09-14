Virologist who fled China claims COVID-19 virus was made in Wuhan lab: Report

A former virologist at Hong Kong’s School of Public Health has claimed that she has proof that the novel coronavirus or SARS-CoV-2 is man-made. Dr Li Meng-Yan claims the virus was made in a virology institute in Wuhan, China where the outbreak originated, and not the wet markets.

Dr Li fled to the United States in April fearing treatment as a whistleblower after she claimed that China tried to cover up and silence anyone who raised the alarm when the outbreak first began in Wuhan, and said she would “publish proof the virus was made in a lab,” The Sun reported.

Speaking about evidence that the virus is man-made Dr Li said: “The genome sequence is like a human fingerprint. Based on this you can identify these things. I will [use this] evidence to tell people why this has come from the lab in China, why they are the ones who made it.”

She said the proof, once released, would be accessible to all. “Anyone, even if you have no biology knowledge, will be able to read it, and check and identify and verify it yourself,” she said during the British channel ITV’s Loose Women segment.

She also claimed that Beijing detained doctors who tried to warn others through social media during the initial stages of the pandemic and journalists trying to report the issue also had their equipment confiscated.

Her own efforts to investigate the “SARS-like” virus in Wuhan in December were stifled, he said, adding that she was told to “keep silent and be careful” when she reported back that cases were rising exponentially and was discredited by Chinese authorities even before fleeing.

Her supervisor who first asked her to investigate the virus told her they would be “disappeared” if they get in trouble, Dr Li said, adding: “They deleted all my information and also they told people to spread rumours about me. That I'm a liar, I don't know anything, I just killed a hamster in the lab. They will try to control my family and friends and then suddenly I don't exist."

Dr Li’s claims on the origin of the COVID-19 virus contradicts general global scientific consensus that the genetic makeup suggests it is naturally occurring and was transmitted to humans by animals – most likely bats.