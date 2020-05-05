Coronavirus pandemic | First flight with stranded Indians may be on London-Mumbai route

The first flight bringing back stranded Indians could be on the London-Mumbai route.

According to the government plan that industry sources shared with Moneycontrol, the flight from London with about 250 stranded Indians on board, will land in Mumbai on May 7, at 1.30 pm, setting off what is now being called the biggest repatriation exercise ever undertaken.

It will be the first in over 64 flights that will end the long wait for thousands who have been stuck in other countries since the start of the lockdown.

The flight, operated by Air India, is scheduled to leave London's Heathrow airport at 12 pm, local time, on May 7, and will reach India by 1.30 pm IST.

That will mark the start of what is now being called the biggest repatriation exercise ever undertaken. Reports suggest that nearly two lakh Indians have registered with local Indian consulates to return home.

The Air India flight will first leave Mumbai airport on May 6 to London's Heathrow airport from where it will bring back the Indians.

Moneycontrol has seen a copy of the detailed plan.

May 7 will also see flights from San Francisco, Kuala Lumpur, Manila and Dhaka. The Manila flight will also stop at Ahmedabad, on its return, as will the Dhaka flight in Srinagar.

All Air India

The national airline will be operating all the flights, if one goes by the plan. That will not amuse the private carriers, who were hoping to take part in the evacuation plan.

The government has made it clear that passengers will have to pay for their tickets, and with nearly 15,000 Indians expected to fly back in the first week itself, that will be significant earning for the airlines.

Interestingly, Air India may the only beneficiary.

"There has been plenty of time to plan and all airlines are willing to bid for the flights," said a senior aviation executive.

"It shouldn't be portrayed that the national airline has again come to the rescue, while private airlines only want a bailout and do nothing to help the country at a time of need," he added.

Within hours of this story getting published, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri confirmed that it will be only Air India that will operate the flights. Addressing a conference, the Minister however added that as the evacuation is ramped up in later stages, "private airlines will be able to contribute."