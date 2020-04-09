Coronavirus lockdown: India's top hotels deliver food at home

To ensure food lovers get delectable food and cook with gourmet ingredients during the nationwide lockdown, India’s top hotel chains are delivering meals at the doorstep, Business Standard has reported.

According to the report, hotels such as Indian Hotels, Marriott, Grand Hyatt and Accor Group Hotels have provided the facilities to their guests for getting their favourite cuisine delivered to them at home.

Guests have been provided with a specially curated compact menu to choose the food they like. The menu lists food at a tad lower price than what they would have paid while dining at the hotel restaurants, said the report.

For instance, Taj Hotel is offering confectionery, and gourmet and spa hampers under its hospitality at home services. This is besides the order takeout from the signature restaurants including Shamiana, La Patisserie, Capital Kitchen, Vista, Southern Spice, Blue Ginger, Cal 27, and Machan across Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata, the report suggested.

Also, it is offering laundry services to guests, who can drop off their clothing at the hotel and pick it up, washed and pressed within one day from the hotel lobby, said the report.

Marriott International’s brands including JW Marriott, Sheraton, Ritz Carlton, and Four Points are also giving the guests an option for a take away or home delivery.

The curated compact menu received a positive response from local residents in their vicinity, Khushnooma Kapadia, the area director of marketing, South Asia, at Marriott International told the publication. The hotels are taking stringent checks and safety measures while preparing, packaging and delivering these meals across homes, she added.

Some hotels are using app-based food delivery platforms to deliver food. For instance, Grand Hyatt is using Swiggy to serve its customers, and Accor’s Novotel brand of hotels in Chennai, Mumbai, and Visakhapatnam has joined hands with Zomato and Swiggy.