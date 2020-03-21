App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 21, 2020 03:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus impact | Top 10 stocks that fell amid global markets slowdown

According to the data analysed by ACE equity here's a look at the top 10 losers in the month of March so far in BSE100.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spook the global equity markets most Asian and European markets registered big losses over the economic fallout. The Indian stock market is witnessing a roller coaster ride where Sensex ended 1,627.73 points higher at 29,915.96, while Nifty was up 482 points at 8,745.45. Here's a look at the top 10 losers in the month of March so far, as per ACE equity. (Image: PTI)
1/11

As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spook the global equity markets most Asian and European markets registered big losses over the economic fallout. The Indian stock market is witnessing a roller coaster ride where Sensex ended 1,627.73 points higher at 29,915.96, while Nifty was up 482 points at 8,745.45. Here's a look at the top 10 losers in the month of March so far, as per ACE equity. (Image: PTI)

Indiabulls Housing Finance | February 28, 2020: Rs 279.70 | March 20, 2020: Rs 91.10 | Loss: 67.43% (Image: Moneycontrol file)
2/11

Indiabulls Housing Finance | February 28, 2020: Rs 279.70 | March 20, 2020: Rs 91.10 | Loss: 67.43% (Image: Moneycontrol file)

IndusInd Bank | February 28, 2020: Rs 1,104.05 | March 20, 2020: Rs 439.95 | Loss: 60.15% (Image: CNBCTV18)
3/11

IndusInd Bank | February 28, 2020: Rs 1,104.05 | March 20, 2020: Rs 439.95 | Loss: 60.15% (Image: CNBCTV18)

Shriram Transport Finance Company | February 28, 2020: Rs 1,197.95 | March 20, 2020: Rs 582.15 | Loss: 51.40% (Image: stfc.in)
4/11

Shriram Transport Finance Company | February 28, 2020: Rs 1,197.95 | March 20, 2020: Rs 582.15 | Loss: 51.40% (Image: stfc.in)

Piramal Enterprises | February 28, 2020: Rs 1,307.35 | March 20, 2020: Rs 684.80 | Loss: 47.62% (Image: Moneycontrol file)
5/11

Piramal Enterprises | February 28, 2020: Rs 1,307.35 | March 20, 2020: Rs 684.80 | Loss: 47.62%(Image: Moneycontrol file)

UPL | February 28, 2020: Rs 520 | March 20, 2020: Rs 298.90 | Loss: 42.52% (Image: @UPLLtd)
6/11

UPL | February 28, 2020: Rs 520 | March 20, 2020: Rs 298.90 | Loss: 42.52% (Image: @UPLLtd)

General Insurance Corporation of India | February 28, 2020: Rs 163.50 | March 20, 2020: Rs 94.90 | Loss: 41.96% (Image: gicofindia.com)
7/11

General Insurance Corporation of India | February 28, 2020: Rs 163.50 | March 20, 2020: Rs 94.90 | Loss: 41.96% (Image: gicofindia.com)

RBL bank | February 28, 2020: Rs 290.75 | Macrh 20, 2020: Rs 171.50 | Loss: 41.01% (Image: PTI)
8/11

RBL bank | February 28, 2020: Rs 290.75 | Macrh 20, 2020: Rs 171.50 | Loss: 41.01% (Image: PTI)

Tata Motors | February 28, 2020: Rs 129 | March 20, 2020: Rs 77.40 | Loss: 40% (Image: Reuters)
9/11

Tata Motors | February 28, 2020: Rs 129 | March 20, 2020: Rs 77.40 | Loss: 40% (Image: Reuters)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises | February 28, 2020: Rs 239.3 | March 20, 2020: Rs 141.2 | Loss: 41% (Image: Moneycontrol file)
10/11

Zee Entertainment Enterprises | February 28, 2020: Rs 239.3 | March 20, 2020: Rs 141.2 | Loss: 41%(Image: Moneycontrol file)

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services | February 28, 2020: Rs 345.45 | March 20, 2020: Rs 210.50 | Loss: 39.06% (Image: mahindrafinance.com)
11/11

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services | February 28, 2020: Rs 345.45 | March 20, 2020: Rs 210.50 | Loss: 39.06% (Image: mahindrafinance.com)

First Published on Mar 21, 2020 03:54 pm

tags #BSE 100 #coronavirus #coronavirus outbreak #India #Market #Nifty #Sensex #Slideshow #World News

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.