Coronavirus impact | Top 10 stocks that fell amid global markets slowdown

As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spook the global equity markets most Asian and European markets registered big losses over the economic fallout. The Indian stock market is witnessing a roller coaster ride where Sensex ended 1,627.73 points higher at 29,915.96, while Nifty was up 482 points at 8,745.45. Here's a look at the top 10 losers in the month of March so far, as per ACE equity. (Image: PTI)