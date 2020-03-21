Coronavirus impact | Top 10 stocks that fell amid global markets slowdown

According to the data analysed by ACE equity here's a look at the top 10 losers in the month of March so far in BSE100. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spook the global equity markets most Asian and European markets registered big losses over the economic fallout. The Indian stock market is witnessing a roller coaster ride where Sensex ended 1,627.73 points higher at 29,915.96, while Nifty was up 482 points at 8,745.45. Here's a look at the top 10 losers in the month of March so far, as per ACE equity. (Image: PTI) 2/11 Indiabulls Housing Finance | February 28, 2020: Rs 279.70 | March 20, 2020: Rs 91.10 | Loss: 67.43% (Image: Moneycontrol file) 3/11 IndusInd Bank | February 28, 2020: Rs 1,104.05 | March 20, 2020: Rs 439.95 | Loss: 60.15% (Image: CNBCTV18) 4/11 Shriram Transport Finance Company | February 28, 2020: Rs 1,197.95 | March 20, 2020: Rs 582.15 | Loss: 51.40% (Image: stfc.in) 5/11 Piramal Enterprises | February 28, 2020: Rs 1,307.35 | March 20, 2020: Rs 684.80 | Loss: 47.62%(Image: Moneycontrol file) 6/11 UPL | February 28, 2020: Rs 520 | March 20, 2020: Rs 298.90 | Loss: 42.52% (Image: @UPLLtd) 7/11 General Insurance Corporation of India | February 28, 2020: Rs 163.50 | March 20, 2020: Rs 94.90 | Loss: 41.96% (Image: gicofindia.com) 8/11 RBL bank | February 28, 2020: Rs 290.75 | Macrh 20, 2020: Rs 171.50 | Loss: 41.01% (Image: PTI) 9/11 Tata Motors | February 28, 2020: Rs 129 | March 20, 2020: Rs 77.40 | Loss: 40% (Image: Reuters) 10/11 Zee Entertainment Enterprises | February 28, 2020: Rs 239.3 | March 20, 2020: Rs 141.2 | Loss: 41%(Image: Moneycontrol file) 11/11 Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services | February 28, 2020: Rs 345.45 | March 20, 2020: Rs 210.50 | Loss: 39.06% (Image: mahindrafinance.com) First Published on Mar 21, 2020 03:54 pm