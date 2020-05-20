App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 20, 2020 05:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus impact: Siyarams to launch anti-viral fabric in market soon

Siyaram’s is also planning to expand its online business which is currently at 10 percent.

Himadri Buch @himadribuch

The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic has opened up opportunities for textile companies to come up with innovative fabrics.

Siyaram’s, a textile brand in men’s fashion, will launch anti-viral fabric in the market soon. “The fabric is ready. We are yet to hit the market, so once trade channels start it will be available on the shelves,”  Gaurav Poddar, President and Executive Director, Siyaram Silk Mills, told Moneycontrol.

The company is in the process of getting the fabric certified. It has, however, not clarified if by claiming that the fabric is 'anti-viral' it means that the cloth can resist coronavirus.

Close

“Anti-viral fabric is made from special chemicals, we are in the process of getting it certified,” Poddar added.

Himadri Buch
Himadri Buch
Assistant Editor|Moneycontrol.com

The company is hoping to elicit good response through this launch due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Siyaram Silk Mills, which has its factories in Tarapur, Silvassa and Daman, produces over 80 million meters of fabrics annually with a diverse range of fabrics such as polyester, viscose, polyester cotton, 100 percent cotton, 100 percent wool, and 100 percent linen with some of the popular brands such as Siyaram’s, J Hampstead, Cadini, Oxemberg, and Casa Moda.

Retailers in India started feeling the heat immediately after the announcement of nation-wide lockdown in India and are still coping with a complete pause in their business.

Due to COVID-19 lockdown, the company has been non-functional since mid-March owing to which it has lost almost 25 percent of the business, said Shridhar Soni, Vice-President of Cadini Italy.

However, the management is hinging its hopes on the festive season for a revival of demand.

“It will take 3-4 months for everything to come back on track. We are hoping things will start getting better and larger demand will come from October onwards because of Diwali, followed by marriage season which will prompt fabric sales to rise,” Soni added.

Siyaram’s is also planning to expand its online business, which currently contributes 10 percent to its total business.

“Because of COVID-19 challenges such as social distancing, customers will avoid going to shops and there will be less footfalls. So, we believe online is the way to go and we have allocated a higher budget for expansion of our online platforms,” said Poddar.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce. Watch Now!

First Published on May 20, 2020 05:10 pm

tags #anti-viral fabric #Business #coronavirus #Siyarams #textiles

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

The COVID-19 zeitgeist: Notes from China on supply chain realignment

The COVID-19 zeitgeist: Notes from China on supply chain realignment

COVID-19: Maharashtra's recovery rate 26%; Mumbai, Pune together account for 77% of cases

COVID-19: Maharashtra's recovery rate 26%; Mumbai, Pune together account for 77% of cases

In pics | Guidelines to prevent your workplace from coronavirus oubreak

In pics | Guidelines to prevent your workplace from coronavirus oubreak

most popular

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

Double whammy: Social distancing amid coronavirus lockdown makes Cyclone Amphan evacuation more complex

Double whammy: Social distancing amid coronavirus lockdown makes Cyclone Amphan evacuation more complex

RIL's jumbo Rs 53,125 crore rights issue opens today: What should investors do?

RIL's jumbo Rs 53,125 crore rights issue opens today: What should investors do?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.