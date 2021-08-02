Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal unveils 'unlimited free deliveries' for Pro members

Zomato's move comes amid intense competition in the online food delivery space in India, as it faces off with Swiggy and Amazon.

Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal said on August 2 the food delivery app would provide "Unlimited Free Deliveries" for its 1.8 million Pro members, an offering similar to what Amazon has for Prime customers, as it looks at ways to increase revenues, weeks after launching a successful IPO.

"One of the most requested features from our customers has been "Unlimited Free Deliveries." So, in a few hours, we are launching our Limited Edition *Pro Plus* membership for selected customers," Goyal tweeted.

Zomato Pro’s plan for Rs 200 for 90 days includes up to 30% extra off on food deliveries, up to 40% off each dining experience, more than 25,000 restaurants to choose from and faster delivery. With Zomato pro plus, selected customers get unlimited free deliveries with no surcharge and distance fee.

The Pro Plus option is an invite-only offer that customers can check post 6 pm on August 2nd. Along with this, all Zomato Edition Black credit card holders will be automatically updated to Zomato pro plus. The option is available in the top 41 cities where Zomato pro is already available.

Zomato's move comes amid intense competition in the online food delivery space in India, as it faces off with Swiggy and Amazon. While Zomato and Swiggy are currently a duopoly in food delivery, they are also stepping up their bets on online grocery. While Swiggy launched Instamart, Zomato recently invested in grocery delivery app, Grofers.

Interestingly, Zomato's Pro Plus plan will compete with Swiggy's Bit, Bite, and Binge plans under its Super subscription program, which are priced at Rs 89, Rs 169, and Rs 329, respectively. The Swiggy Super plan was launched on July 31, 2018. Binge plan offers unlimited free deliveries and buy one get one free offers on select restaurants. The Bite plan offers ten free deliveries, and unlimited buy 1 get 1. On the other hand, Bit plan offers 5 free deliveries. The Super program is active in 80 cities across the country.