Zee's biggest shareholder Invesco to sell 7.8% equity via block deal tomorrow

The development comes less than two weeks after Invesco dropped its demand for an extraordinary general meeting (EGM), which it was pursuing since September 2021 to press for the rejig of Zee board.

Invesco Developing Market Funds, which was until recently locked in a boardroom battle with Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, has decided to reduce its stake in the latter via a block deal tomorrow, CNBC Awaaz reported on April 6.

Invesco, which is currently Zee's biggest shareholder and holds a total of 17.88 percent stake along with OFI Global China Fund LLC, will offload up to 7.8 percent of the equity. It will by selling 7.4 crore shares, which is worth around Rs 2,200 crore of the stock, the report said.

The price will reportedly range between Rs 270 and Rs 290 per share, and Kotak Mahindra Bank will be the banker for the block deal.

In a statement issued on March 23, Invesco said it has decided not to pursue the EGM to add six independent directors as Zee’s merger with Sony will achieve the fund’s aim of strengthening board oversight. The market positively reacted to the development, with Zee's stock surging by over 16 percent in the morning session on March 24 .

“Since we announced our intention to requisition, Zee has entered into a merger agreement with Sony. We continue to believe this deal in its current form has great potential for Zee shareholders. We also recognise that, following the merger, the board of the newly combined company will be substantially reconstituted, which will achieve our objective of strengthening board oversight of the company,” Invesco had said.

The fund, however, noted that will continue to monitor the proposed merger’s progress. “If the merger is not completed as currently proposed, Invesco retains the right to requisition a fresh EGM,” it said.





