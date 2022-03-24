Invesco drops idea of rejigging Zee board as Sony merger seen bumping up oversight

Invesco was seeking an EGM to remove Zee chief executive Punit Goenka

Invesco Developing Markets Fund, Zee Entertainment Enterprises’ largest shareholder, on March 23 said it had decided not to pursue an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to add six independent directors as Zee’s merger with Sony will achieve the fund’s aim of strengthening board oversight.

“Since we announced our intention to requisition, Zee has entered into a merger agreement with Sony. We continue to believe this deal in its current form has great potential for Zee shareholders. We also recognise that, following the merger, the board of the newly combined company will be substantially reconstituted, which will achieve our objective of strengthening board oversight of the company,” the fund said.

Invesco will continue to monitor the proposed merger’s progress.

“If the merger is not completed as currently proposed, Invesco retains the right to requisition a fresh EGM,” it added.

This comes after the Bombay High Court, on March 22, quashed a single-judge order granting interim injunction on holding the EGM to remove Zee chief executive Punit Goenka. “We have held that the requisition notice (for EGM sent by Invesco to Zee) is neither illegal nor incapable of being set aside," the court said.

Senior counsel for Zee sought a status quo which the court allowed for three weeks.

In September 2021, Invesco sent a requisition to the Zee board to hold an EGM as it felt the company was not running smoothly. The fund that owns nearly 18% of Zee sought to remove three directors from the board including Goenka.

After Zee’s refusal to respond to the requisition, Invesco moved the company law tribunal which ordered considering the requisition.

Challenging the tribunal, Zee approached the high court asking it to declare the requisition notice as illegal and invalid.

In October 2021, a single bench granted an injunction against holding of the EGM in an interim order which Invesco challenged saying the high court had no jurisdiction to hear the matter which should have been decided by the tribunal.