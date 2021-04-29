Who is Niraj Bajaj? Five things to know about Bajaj Auto's new chairman

Niraj Bajaj appointed new chairman of Bajaj Auto (Image: Bajaj Group)

Bajaj Auto on April 29 announced Niraj Bajaj, a director on the company's board, as the successor to chairman Rahul Bajaj. The latter is vacating the post after remaining at the helm of Bajaj Auto for nearly 49 years. The company has appointed the veteran Bajaj as its Chairman Emeritus for a five-year term, beginning May 1, 2021.



Niraj Bajaj's professional career spans for over 35 years. He was born on October 10, 1954, and pursued his primary and secondary education from the Cathedral and John Connon School. He graduated in B.Com stream from the reputed Sydenham College of Commerce & Economics, Mumbai. He acquired his Masters in Business Administration from Harvard Business School, Boston, United States.



Niraj Bajaj joined the board of Bajaj Auto Limited on September 9, 2006. He is also one of the Promoter-Directors of the Bajaj Group.



He is also on the Board of Directors of Bajaj Auto Ltd, Bajaj Allianz Life and General Insurance Co Ltd, and is Chairman of Bachhraj & Company, Jamnalal Sons and various other Bajaj Group Companies. He is also Chairman & Managing Director of Mukand Limited and Chairman of Bajaj Holdings & Investment Limited (BHIL).

