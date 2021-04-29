MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

Who is Niraj Bajaj? Five things to know about Bajaj Auto's new chairman

With a professional career stretching for over three decades, Niraj Bajaj now takes over as the chairman of India's leading automobile manufacturing company.

Moneycontrol News
April 29, 2021 / 11:05 PM IST
Niraj Bajaj appointed new chairman of Bajaj Auto (Image: Bajaj Group)

Niraj Bajaj appointed new chairman of Bajaj Auto (Image: Bajaj Group)


Bajaj Auto on April 29 announced Niraj Bajaj, a director on the company's board, as the successor to chairman Rahul Bajaj. The latter is vacating the post after remaining at the helm of Bajaj Auto for nearly 49 years. The company has appointed the veteran Bajaj as its Chairman Emeritus for a five-year term, beginning May 1, 2021.

Who is Niraj Bajaj? Here are five things to know about him

  • Niraj Bajaj's professional career spans for over 35 years. He was born on  October 10, 1954, and pursued his primary and secondary education from the Cathedral and John Connon School. He graduated in B.Com stream from the reputed Sydenham College of Commerce & Economics, Mumbai. He acquired his Masters in Business Administration from Harvard Business School, Boston, United States.

  • Niraj Bajaj joined the board of Bajaj Auto Limited on September 9, 2006. He is also one of the Promoter-Directors of the Bajaj Group.

  • He is also on the Board of Directors of Bajaj Auto Ltd, Bajaj Allianz Life and General Insurance Co Ltd, and is Chairman of Bachhraj & Company, Jamnalal Sons and various other Bajaj Group Companies. He is also Chairman & Managing Director of Mukand Limited and Chairman of Bajaj Holdings & Investment Limited (BHIL).


Also Read: Rahul Bajaj resigns, Niraj Bajaj to take over as Bajaj Auto's new Chairman

  • Niraj Bajaj has also served as the President of the Indian Merchants' Chamber. He was also president of the Alloy Steel Producer's Association and Indian Stainless Steel Development Association.

  • Before making a mark in the corporate world, he represented India in the realm of sports. Niraj Bajaj was a national table tennis player for 7 years between 1970-77, of which last four years he served as as the captain. He has thrice been an 'All-India Table Tennis Champion' and ranked 'India No 1'  four times. He is the recipient of Arjuna Award, India's highest Sport's honour; Shiv Chhatrapati Award, Maharashtra's highest Sport's honour and was also awarded the Maharashtra Gaurav Puraskar.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Bajaj Auto #Bajaj Group #Niraj Bajaj #Rahul Bajaj
first published: Apr 29, 2021 11:05 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Crash testing jobs are up for grabs, but do you have the skills?

Future Wise | Crash testing jobs are up for grabs, but do you have the skills?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.