Tata Starbucks pushes for gender parity, targets 40% representation of women in workforce by 2022

Tata Starbucks aims to have 40 percent women in its workforce by 2022 as it attempts to bring in more diversity among coffee chains in the country.

At present, women make up for 29 percent of workforce at the 50-50 JV between Starbucks Coffee and Tata Global Beverages.

The beverage company is improving gender diversity through a mix of initiatives at hiring, career progression and retention.

"We had about 15 percent women in the workforce in FY14. It has risen to 29 percent as of date. This is both at the stores as well as the corporate offices," said Deepa Krishnan, Head-Marketing, Digital, Loyalty and PR at Tata Starbucks.

The company has 2,000 plus employees in India, working in its 167 outlets.

The company has also achieved 100 percent pay parity in India. While Krishnan did not specify what the pay-gap was prior to this, various surveys have pointed out that Indian women earn 20 percent less than men for the same job role.

Globally, Starbucks had announced a pay parity in 2018.

Krishnan said that with respect to recruitment, the company offers additional referral bonus to partners if women are referred for a job opening. The idea, she said, is to have equal number of men and women applying for a vacant position.

Even among the 300 coffee masters that the company has, Krishnan said 30 percent of them are women. Coffee masters are considered expert brewers of the beverage and undergo specialised training for this process.

The company has a five-day week schedule, and provides flexi-hours and part-time work facility to its facilities.

Women employees, over and above maternity leaves, are also entitled to sabbaticals and adoption leave.