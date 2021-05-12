Sun Pharma to pay two years' salary to families of employees who died of COVID-19
May 12, 2021 / 06:22 PM IST
Dilip Shanghvi, Founder and MD of Sun Pharmaceuticals.
India's largest drug maker Sun Pharmaceutical Industries on May 12 announced that it would pay an amount equivalent to 2 years' salary to families of employees who died of COVID-19 in India.
The payout will be minimum of 25 lakh and maximun of 1.2 crore, depending on the employee's salary.
The company also assured that the school/college fees of children of the demised employee will be paid up to their graduation.
The support is applicable to all India-based fulltime employees retrospectively from April 1, 2020.
Sun Pharma has 27,000 full time employees based in India.
Moneycontrol learned that this support will be over and above the existing group term insurance that covers all its employees in case of death and disability.
An email sent to Sun Pharma spokesperson remains unanswered.
