App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Feb 07, 2020 11:47 AM IST | Source: PTI

Strides to acquire 18 abbreviated new drug applications from Pharmaceutics International, Inc

"Strides...announced that its step-down wholly-owned subsidiary, Strides Pharma Global Pte Ltd, Singapore, has entered into a definitive asset transfer and licensing agreement with Pharmaceutics International, Inc (Pii) to acquire 18 ANDAs for the US market," the company said in a filing to BSE.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Answer: Nostrum (File image)
Answer: Nostrum (File image)
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Strides Pharma Science Ltd on Friday said its arm has entered into a pact with Pharmaceutics International, Inc to acquire 18 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) for the US market.

"Strides...announced that its step-down wholly-owned subsidiary, Strides Pharma Global Pte Ltd, Singapore, has entered into a definitive asset transfer and licensing agreement with Pharmaceutics International, Inc (Pii) to acquire 18 ANDAs for the US market," the company said in a filing to BSE.

With access to these products, Strides will significantly expand its niche offerings on its front-end, which has grown multi-fold to attain a quarterly revenue size of USD 66 million.

Close

Of the 18 products successfully developed by Pii with their Pharmaceutics know-how, 11 are currently approved by USFDA while the remaining seven products are submitted and are under different stages of review with the agency, it said.

related news

In addition, Strides will also have exclusive marketing rights for Levothyroxine Sodium Tablets, a narrow niche micro dose product indicated as replacement therapy in primary (thyroidal), secondary (pituitary), and tertiary (hypothalamic) congenital or acquired hypothyroidism with a market opportunity of USD 2.5 billion.

"Pii has developed the product for submission as ANDA and has completed the bioequivalence studies for four reference listed drugs - Synthroid, Unithroid, Levoxy and Thyro - tabs covering the entire addressable market opportunity," it said.

The total aggregate consideration of USD 6.1 million payable to Pii towards the transferred assets, of which USD four million is paid upfront and the remainder is payable on achievement of the agreed milestones, it said.

Shares of Strides Pharma Science were trading at Rs 496.15 a piece in the morning trade on BSE, up 0.51 percent from the previous close.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 7, 2020 11:40 am

tags #ANDA #BSE #Business #Companies #Strides Pharma Science

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.