    SFIO arrests mastermind of China-linked shell companies

    Based on inputs and the investigations carried out, it was gathered that Dortse had fled from Delhi-NCR to a remote place in the state of Bihar

    Moneycontrol News
    September 11, 2022 / 10:35 AM IST
    Representative image

    The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) has arrested the chief plotter and mastermind of Chinese shell companies, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs said in a statement on September 11.

    The man, identified as a Dorste was arrested from Gaya while he was trying to escape India through the land route.

    Dorte has “clearly emerged as the mastermind” of the whole racket, the ministry said. The arrest was made on Saturday.

    “After the simultaneous search and seizure operations conducted by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs on 8th Sept. 2022, on the offices of Jillian Consultants India Private Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Jilian Hong Kong Ltd., at Gurgaon, Fininty Pvt Ltd at Bangalore and Husys Consulting Ltd, an erstwhile listed company at Hyderabad, the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) has arrested Mr Dortse yesterday,” it said.

    Dortse and one Chinese national are the two directors of Jilian Consultants India Private Limited.

    Based on inputs and the investigations carried out, it was gathered that Dortse had fled from Delhi-NCR to a remote place in the state of Bihar and was attempting to escape India through the road route, the statement said.

    “Immediately, a special team was constituted in SFIO which was deputed to the remote place. On the evening of 10th Sept. 2022, SFIO had arrested Dortse, who was later produced in the Jurisdictional Court and Orders for his transit remand were obtained.”
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Dorste #Jillian Consultants #SFIO
    first published: Sep 11, 2022 10:35 am
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.