    Ministry of Corporate Affairs searches 300 entities for providing 'fake directors' to Chinese shell companies: Report

    In April, the MCA had registered over 700 cases across the country against companies with Chinese nationals as promoters and directors.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 09, 2022 / 11:01 AM IST

    The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) carried out searches on 300 entities that have allegedly provided fake directors to hundreds of Chinese shell companies, The Economic Times reported on September 8.

    The searches were carried out at various locations including Delhi, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru after the MCA's probe found that many of these were "shell entities".

    Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

    In April, the MCA had registered over 700 cases across the country against companies with Chinese nationals as promoters and directors.

    Among those under probe included Vivo, Xiaomi, Oppo and several India units of Alibaba.

    "The Company Act empowers the Registrar of Companies (RoC) or the inspector (of MCA) to carry out search and seizure operations. This is done once the preliminary probe indicates there are reasons to believe that companies are violating the provisions of the Act," ET reported citing official in the know of the development.

    It is to be noted that Vivo directors Zhengshen Ou and Zhang Jie fled India in July as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) intensified its inquiry into the money laundering case against the Chinese firm.

    The action is being seen as part of the Union government's steps to tighten checks on Chinese entities and the continued crackdown on such firms and their linked Indian operatives that are allegedly indulging in serious financial crimes like money laundering and tax evasion while operating in India.
    Tags: #China #India #Ministry of Corporate Affairs
    first published: Sep 9, 2022 10:36 am
