MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

Setback for Tata Steel, talks with SSAB to sell Dutch unit collapse

SSAB says the deal will be difficult for technical reasons

Moneycontrol News
January 29, 2021 / 12:40 PM IST
Tata Steel Long Products Ltd.

Tata Steel Long Products Ltd.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

In a setback to Tata Steel, its deal to sell Dutch unit to Sweden's SSAB may have come unstuck.

“We have carefully evaluated Tata Steel IJmuiden and have concluded that an acquisition would be difficult for technical reasons. We cannot be sufficiently certain that we could implement our industrial plan with the preferred technical solutions as quickly as we would wish. We cannot align Tata Steel Ijmuiden with our sustainability strategy in the way desired,” says Martin Lindqvist, President and CEO at SSAB, said in a statement on January 29.

It was in November that Tata Steel had confirmed the talks to sell the unit, based in Ijmuiden in the Netherlands. This was a fresh attempt from India's largest steelmaker to find a solution to its troubles in Europe, more than a year after a merger with Germany's thyssenkrupp was blocked by European Commission.

Apart from the Dutch unit, Tata Steel's European operations include the facility in the UK. The company was hoping to sell the Dutch unit, among the most profitable steelmaking sites in Europe, to also turnaround the UK operations.

The company's stock dived by over 3 percent at the Bombay Stock Exchange, as the new trickled in. It was down 3.2 percent at the time of writing.

Close

Related stories

Investors would be worried about the failure to seal the deal, and what the company now does with the 1.7 billion Euros of debt on Tata Steel Europe's books. Proceeds from the sale will be used to lower the debt on the company's books.

The Netherlands unit has an annual capacity of 7.5 million tonne and has 10,000 employees.

Moneycontrol has reached out to Tata Steel for a comment, and will update the story once the company responds.

What SSAB said

"After deeper analysis and discussions, it became clear that there were limited possibilities to integrate IJmuiden into the SSAB strategic framework. Discussions with Tata Steel have therefore concluded," the company said.

Lindqvist further noted that the acquisition didn't meet SSAB's overall vision for a fossil-free production. Europe has been pushing steelmakers to reduce their carbon footprint.

“The synergies that we saw in the transaction would not fully justify the costs and investments required for our desired transformation. This means that overall, the transaction would not meet our financial expectations,” he said.

The group’s goal is to be the first in the world, in 2026, to supply fossil-free steel to market and to be a fossil-free company by 2045.

(This is a developing story, please check back for more details)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #Companies #Tata Steel
first published: Jan 29, 2021 12:19 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India has flattened its COVID-19 curve, says govt; India's vaccination may go on upto 2022, says study

Coronavirus Essential | India has flattened its COVID-19 curve, says govt; India's vaccination may go on upto 2022, says study

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.