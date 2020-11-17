PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
DIWALI OFFER :Be a Pro and get Voot Select. Subscribe Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Nov 17, 2020 02:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NSE Academy acquires technology education firm TalentSprint

NSE Academy says the acquisition will help augment its existing skilling offerings to finance and non-finance professionals.

Moneycontrol News

NSE Academy, a wholly owned subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), on November 17, announced the acquisition of the technology-education firm TalentSprint.

NSE Academy said in a statement that the acquisition augments its objective to be the leading player in the education segment from K12, university-to-executive level, and corporate learning.

The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

Close

TalentSprint offers certification programmes in emerging and deep technologies to aspiring and experienced professionals using a hybrid online/onsite model. The programmes are offered in partnership with academic institutions and global corporations.

related news

Some of them include AI, ML, computational data science, FinTech, blockchain, cybersecurity, AI marketing, digital health and digital and Robotic Process Automation.

Vikram Limaye, MD and CEO, NSE, said as the BFSI industry evolves into a more tech-enabled industry, it is imperative that they strengthen the expertise in the education space by adding new and emerging technologies.

"TalentSprint’s vision and portfolio offerings complement our growth ambitions in this space and we are very excited about this partnership," he added.

Santanu Paul, Co-founder and CEO, TalentSprint, said that there are six million working professionals in India today in need of deep tech knowledge interventions, and another ten million college students waiting to enter the workforce with adequate future-proof skills.

"Between us, we have all the necessary synergies - capabilities, reach, resources, partnerships - to become a powerhouse in deep tech education and empower the workforce of tomorrow," he added.

NSE Academy’s initiatives include partnerships with state and national school boards and schools, courses on personal finance and certification programmes, among others.

TalentSprint was set up in 2009. It has shareholders such as Nexus Venture Partners, a leading venture capital firm, and National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) (an arm of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship).
First Published on Nov 17, 2020 02:25 pm

tags #Business #Companies #education #HR

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.