NSE Academy acquires technology education firm TalentSprint

NSE Academy, a wholly owned subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), on November 17, announced the acquisition of the technology-education firm TalentSprint.

NSE Academy said in a statement that the acquisition augments its objective to be the leading player in the education segment from K12, university-to-executive level, and corporate learning.

The financial details of the deal were not disclosed.

TalentSprint offers certification programmes in emerging and deep technologies to aspiring and experienced professionals using a hybrid online/onsite model. The programmes are offered in partnership with academic institutions and global corporations.

Some of them include AI, ML, computational data science, FinTech, blockchain, cybersecurity, AI marketing, digital health and digital and Robotic Process Automation.

Vikram Limaye, MD and CEO, NSE, said as the BFSI industry evolves into a more tech-enabled industry, it is imperative that they strengthen the expertise in the education space by adding new and emerging technologies.

"TalentSprint’s vision and portfolio offerings complement our growth ambitions in this space and we are very excited about this partnership," he added.

Santanu Paul, Co-founder and CEO, TalentSprint, said that there are six million working professionals in India today in need of deep tech knowledge interventions, and another ten million college students waiting to enter the workforce with adequate future-proof skills.

"Between us, we have all the necessary synergies - capabilities, reach, resources, partnerships - to become a powerhouse in deep tech education and empower the workforce of tomorrow," he added.

NSE Academy’s initiatives include partnerships with state and national school boards and schools, courses on personal finance and certification programmes, among others.

TalentSprint was set up in 2009. It has shareholders such as Nexus Venture Partners, a leading venture capital firm, and National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) (an arm of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship).