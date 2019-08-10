App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Aug 10, 2019 04:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

NIIT Q1 net profit at Rs 1,090.4 crore; board approves Rs 335 crore buyback

In April this year, funds affiliated with Baring Private Equity Asia (BPEA) bought about 30% stake in NIIT Technologies from NIIT Ltd.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Skills and talent development company NIIT Ltd on August 10 posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,090.4 crore for the June quarter, and said its board has approved a buyback programme of up to Rs 335 crore.

Its net revenue declined by 2 per cent to Rs 210.3 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 214.3 crore in the year-ago period.

NIIT Ltd, which had registered a net profit of Rs 17.9 crore in the April-June 2018 quarter, said profit after tax for the June 2019 quarter includes one-time income on account of divestment of NIIT Ltd's shareholding in NIIT Technologies.

Close

In April this year, funds affiliated with Baring Private Equity Asia (BPEA) bought about 30 percent stake in NIIT Technologies from NIIT Ltd.

related news

The transaction, which closed in May, saw NIIT Ltd receiving gross proceeds of Rs 2,020.4 crore in cash. The company had constituted a committee to make recommendations for utilisation of proceeds for rewarding shareholders.

The board has approved a proposal to buy back up to 2.68 crore equity shares from shareholders at Rs 125 per share, representing about 16 per cent of the total paid up equity share capital, for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 335 crore.

NIIT Vice Chairman and Managing Director Vijay K Thadani told PTI that he expects the buyback process to be completed by December this year, subject to regulatory approvals.

Commenting on the results, Thadani said the increase in revenue visibility for Corporate Learning Group (CLG) and the growth in 'Go forward' business in Skills and Careers (SNC) "vindicate the company's strategy and reaffirm the confidence of customers, in our ability to add value".

The company's CLG business recorded net revenue of Rs 152.4 crore. Under CLG, the company signed five new Managed Training Services (MTS) contracts in the June 2019 quarter, taking the MTS customers tally to 49.

CLG recorded revenue visibility of USD 264 million, up 18 per cent year-on-year.

The SNC group recorded net revenue of Rs 51.7 crore during the said quarter. The SNC 'Go forward' business grew by 15 per cent y-o-y.

Mind Champion Learning Systems Ltd registered net revenue of Rs 6.2 crore.

The company's headcount stood at 2,521 people at the end of June 2019.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 10, 2019 04:36 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India #markets #NIIT Ltd #Results #SNC group

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.