you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Mar 15, 2018 10:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

NHPC pays Rs 849 cr dividend to govt

company in a statement said that the dividend payout bank advice for an amount of Rs 849.80 crore was presented to Power Minister R K Singh by NHPC CMD Balraj Joshi.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

State-run hydro power giant NHPC today said it has paid an interim dividend of Rs 849.80 crore to the government for 2017-18.

The company in a statement said that the dividend payout bank advice for an amount of Rs 849.80 crore was presented to Power Minister R K Singh by NHPC CMD Balraj Joshi today.

The board of directors of the company in its meeting held on February 12 2018 had declared an interim dividend at the rate of Rs 1.12 per Equity share i.e. 11.20 per cent of the face value.

NHPC has more than seven lakh shareholders and total interim dividend pay-out for 2017-18 worked out to be Rs 1,149.05 crore.

The PSU had earned a net profit of Rs 2,569.23 crore for the April-December period of FY2017-18 as against the previous period corresponding figure of Rs 2,627.17 crore.

