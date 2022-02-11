Exclusive | N Chandrasekaran likely to get extension as Chairman of Tata Sons

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran

The board of Tata Sons is likely to extend the tenure of N Chandrasekaran as the Chairman, sources told Moneycontrol. The much-talked board meet is on today, to approve N Chandra’s extension, and it is also likely to deliberate on new appointments to the board. N Chandra’s present term as the Chairman of Tata Sons is scheduled to come to end this month.

N Chandrasekaran took over the reins of Tata Sons in 2017. He became Chairman at a time when the group faced a leadership crisis and a trust deficit after the ouster of his predecessor, Cyrus Mistry, by the board. Until then, Chandra, a trusted lieutenant of the Tatas, had helmed TCS, the crown jewel and cash cow of the group. He soon became the face of stability for Tata Sons.

A large part of Chandra’s tenure as the Chairman and CEO of Tata Sons was spent fighting the legal battle against Cyrus Mistry, which led to public mudslinging never experienced before by Tata Sons. Restoring faith from investors and business partners and redeeming the Tata name was the most important task for Chandra, and he was able to do this effectively due to his market acceptability and performance at TCS.

The Air India bid win at the fag end of his tenure was one of the biggest achievements for Chandra besides the victory against Cyrus Mistry in the Supreme Court. Support for the government’s disinvestment efforts and bringing Air India back into the Tata fold will give additional thrust to the group in its aviation ambitions over the next phase of its growth.

Moneycontrol reached out to Tata Sons and Tata Trusts but they did not offer any comment to us.