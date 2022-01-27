MARKET NEWS

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran calls on PM Narendra Modi

"Shri N Chandrasekaran, the Chairman of Tata Sons called on PM @narendramodi," the Prime Minister’s Office tweeted, along with a photograph of the meeting.

Moneycontrol News
January 27, 2022 / 03:33 PM IST
Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday ahead of the official handover of Air India to the Tata Group. Later, Chandrasekaran also visited the Air India headquarters.

After a competitive bidding process, the government had on October 8 last year sold Air India to Talace Private Limited, a subsidiary of the Tata Group’s holding company, for Rs 18,000 crore.

Air India was started by the Tata Group in 1932. However, after the country got independence, the airline was nationalised in 1953 by the then prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

(With PTI inputs)
