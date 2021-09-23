MSF asks Regeneron to make COVID antibody cocktail affordable; forego patent claims

According to the study, C.1.2 lineage has a mutation rate of about 41.8 mutations per year, which is about twice as fast as the current global mutation rate of the other variants. (Representative image: Reuters)

Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), or Doctors Without Borders, the Paris-based non-government organization (NGO), on September 23 asked US drugmaker Regeneron to make the COVID-19 antibody cocktail, casirivimab/imdevimab, affordable and accessible to patients and forego monopoly on the treatments.

"Given the massive need for COVID-19 medicines around the world, Regeneron should make casirivimab and imdevimab available at a reasonable price, and cease pursuance and enforcement of patents, especially in low- and middle-income countries," MSF said in a statement.

"The company should also openly license any proprietary rights attached to these medicines and share their technology and know-how to speed up production and diversify supply by alternative manufacturers around the world," the statement added.

High cost

Casirivimab/imdevimab has demonstrated in clinical trials a decreased risk of hospitalization for non-severe COVID-19 patients with high risk of developing severe disease, and a reduced risk of death for COVID-19 patients already in severe condition but who are seronegative (patients who have not experienced a natural antibody response of their own). Importantly, this is the very first drug against COVID-19 to be recommended by the World Health Organization for use by non-severe patients to reduce the risk of disease progression for those at the highest risk.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Regeneron has pegged the antiviral cocktail at $820 (Rs 59,750) in India, $2,000 in Germany and $2,100 in the US. It has already filed patent applications in at least 11 low and middle-income countries.

"Given that Regeneron received significant public funding to develop casirivimab/imdevimab, and that manufacturing costs of mAbs are estimated to be below $100 per gram when produced at large scale, the company should immediately drop the price to reflect the cost of production and engage in technology transfer to other producers," MSF said in its statement.

MSF advised governments to make use of legal and policy measures to remove barriers to access to technologies and to accelerate development and introduction of biosimilar alternatives to ensure sustainable supply and access.

“It is simply not fair that people living in low- and middle-income countries cannot access new COVID-19 treatments that can decrease the risk of death because of pharmaceutical companies’ monopolies and wishes for high returns,” said Dr Elin Hoffmann Dahl, Infectious Disease Advisor, MSF Access Campaign.