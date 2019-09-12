App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Sep 12, 2019 03:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

LIC maintains its vice-like grip, gains 3.34% in April-Aug period

LIC has done well to see off competition from private life insurers, whose market share in the five months came down to 26.94 percent, from 30.28 percent a year earlier.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Life Insurance Corporation of India's market share increased by 3.34 percent market (by premium) year-on-year to 73.06 percent in the April-August period, according to IRDAI.

Data showed that LIC collected Rs 77,220.97 crore in the April to August period, showing a 46.52 percent YoY growth. During the same period last year, LIC saw a 0.41 percent drop in its new premium collection, at Rs 52,701.86 crore.

LIC has done well to see off competition from private life insurers, whose market share in the five months came down to 26.94 percent, from 30.28 percent a year earlier.

Close

Of these, HDFC Life has 6.34 percent (compared to 6.39 percent a year ago) and is the second largest life insurer. ICICI Prudential Life's market share came down to 3.99 percent compared to 4.56 percent a year ago.

related news

The life insurance industry showed a 39.84 percent YoY growth in new premiums to Rs 1.05 lakh crore in the first five months of the current financial year.

Private life insurers saw a 24.4 percent YoY rise in premium to Rs 28,480.43 crore in the April to August period.

Among the listed entities, SBI Life Insurance collected Rs 5,928.76 crore, up 33.08 percent YoY. HDFC Life Insurance posted a 38.81 percent increase in new premium collection to Rs 6,700.21 crore. ICICI Prudential Life Insurance saw a 22.29 percent YoY growth in premium collection to Rs 4,213.72 crore.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 12, 2019 03:00 pm

tags #Business #Companies #HDFC Life #insurance #LIC

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.