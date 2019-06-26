App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2019 04:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Jet Airways employees evicted from corporate headquarters: Report

The report quoted a source saying that the eviction, which took place on the night of June 25, occurred as the airline did not renew its lease agreement with owners of Siroya Centre.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The employees of Jet Airways were evicted out of their corporate headquarters despite a moratorium order by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), as per a report in The Economic Times.

The report quoted a source saying that the eviction, which took place on the night of June 25, occurred as the airline did not renew its lease agreement with owners of Siroya Centre, located in Andheri (east) in Mumbai. After the eviction, the website of commercial real estate services firm JLL, also showed that the property was available on a commercial lease.

The report also noted that the distressed airline is undergoing insolvency proceedings, and the NCLT has ordered a moratorium on all its all claims, proceedings, cases and notices. This meant that the eviction may face legal consequences.

Close

The Insolvency Resolution Professional (IRP), Ashish Chhawchharia of Grant Thornton, and his team were also working from these offices and may get a court order or file a police complaint to stall the eviction.

related news

The Mumbai bench of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on June 20 admitted petition filed by the State Bank of India (SBI) for resolution of Jet Airways under the Insolvency code and suggested a timeline of 90 days citing it as a matter of national importance.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jun 26, 2019 04:31 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Jet Airways #NCLT

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.