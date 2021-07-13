MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

ITC slaps Rs 100 crore defamation lawsuit against blogger Manu Rishi Guptha

ITC claimed that its management has suffered from distress, anguish and embarrassment due to the alleged defamatory blog.

Moneycontrol News
July 13, 2021 / 11:34 PM IST

ITC Limited has filed a Rs 100 crore defamation lawsuit against blogger and portfolio manager Manu Rishi Guptha in the Calcutta High Court, CNBC TV 18 reported on July 13. The action was taken against Guptha for a "mischievous" blog posted against the top management of ITC.

Along with Guptha, the lawsuit has also named Dhruv Girdhar and Ghanist Nagpal, the respective Editor-in-Chief and Managing Editor of financial blogsite FinMedium, as co-defendants. The portal had carried the controversial blog written by Guptha against ITC.

The blog, titled "Magic, illusion or just trickery - The story of ITC" was first posted on Guptha's personal blog site, and was later reproduced on the FinMedium site.

Guptha, CEO of SEBI-registered investment advisory firm MRG Capital Partners, had criticised ITC management through his blog for alleged irregularities by the management and board of directors, the CNBC TV 18 report said.

ITC claimed that its management has suffered from distress, anguish and embarrassment due to the alleged defamatory blog.

Close

Related stories

Also Read | ITC rolls out potato biscuits to compete with popular Bangladeshi brand

The Kolkata-headquartered company noted in its petition that Guptha had, earlier as well, posted a similar blog with the title -  "10 blunders - 1 arrogant company - millions of shareholders suffering" - to target the ITC top brass. The company said it had then chosen to ignore the blog after considering it as a "single errant instance".

ITC noted before the court that Guptha's blog was aimed at damaging the company's reputation. It has, as an alternative, pleaded the court to direct an enquiry into the loss and damages suffered by the company due to the post, the CNBC TV 18 report claimed.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Calcutta High Court #defamation #ITC Limited #Manu Rishi Guptha
first published: Jul 13, 2021 11:31 pm

Must Listen

Small, Beautiful & Strong | The Roundtable

Small, Beautiful & Strong | The Roundtable

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.