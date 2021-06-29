MARKET NEWS

ITC rolls out potato biscuits to compete with popular Bangladeshi brand

Claiming to be "more than a biscuit," ITC's website lists 'light, thin and crunchy potato biscuits and 'sprinkled with chatpata masala seasoning' as its key features.

Moneycontrol News
June 29, 2021 / 03:34 PM IST
Sunfeast All Rounder Chatpata Masala biscuit [Image: ITCStore.in]

ITC Ltd's Sunfeast biscuit brand is taking on recently made popular Bangladeshi Pran Potata Spicy Biscuit through its own such biscuits in India.

Sunfeast's 'All Rounder Chatpata Masala' is a potato biscuit rolled out after netizens raved over Bangladesh's Pran potato biscuits which is available through Amazon in India.

Meanwhile, Sunfeast's potato biscuits are available through ITC online store, general trade outlets and modern trade stores. "Sunfeast All Rounder aims to offer consumers a differentiated premium offering in a cracker format," Ali Harris Shere, chief operating officer, biscuits and cakes cluster, foods division, ITC Limited told the publication.

Claiming to be "more than a biscuit," ITC's website lists 'light, thin and crunchy potato biscuits and 'sprinkled with chatpata masala seasoning' as its key features.

"With crackers constituting a large segment in the biscuits category, we believe it is an opportune time to further strengthen our portfolio and provide consumers with trendsetting and delightful offerings. With the launch of Sunfeast All Rounder, we want to re-define the consumer experience within biscuits & particularly the cracker segment," he added.

According to ITC, its Bingo! chips and Yippee! noodles that homemakers and category consumers tend to get attracted to tangy and masala flavours, hence the cracker biscuits are expected to be a hit among this segment of consumers, the report added.

The Sunfeast biscuits will be first available in the Southern states, West Bengal and northeastern states.
TAGS: #Bangladesh #India #ITC #PRAN #Sunfeast
first published: Jun 29, 2021 03:34 pm

