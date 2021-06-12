Infosys automating integration between own platform, CoWIN to ease vaccination process for staff

"Infosys reported a muted set of Q4FY21 numbers--revenue grew 2% (in cc), lower than our (4.1%) and Street’s (3%) estimates. FY22 revenue growth (12-14%) and margin (22-24%) guidance were lower than our expectations of 13-15% revenue growth and 23-24% margin. The company ended FY21 with 5% revenue growth, much higher than the 0-2% it had guided in Q1FY21; hence, we believe substantial conservatism is built into the outlook. The Rs 92 billion ex-tax buyback at a maximum price of Rs 1,750 per share was a surprise. FY21 large deal wins stood at an all-time high of USD 14.1 billion. We continue to remain confident of strong growth. Maintain ‘BUY’ with an unchanged target price of Rs 2,124 as we slightly trim estimates and rollover to Q2FY23E." according to Edelweiss research report. ICICI Direct research on Infosys, "An improved demand environment, traction in large deals, increase in outsourcing in the US and Europe, vendor consolidation opportunities, captive carve outs and cost takeout deals are expected to drive revenues in the long term. In addition, healthy traction in digital revenues, revenue growth outpacing TCS over the past 12 months and margin gap narrowing with TCS are other key positives. This, coupled with healthy cash conversion, robust capital allocation policy and EPS accretive buyback prompt us to be positive on the stock. Hence, we maintain our BUY rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 1,650 (26x P/E on FY23E EPS) (earlier target price Rs 1,610).

IT major Infosys on Saturday said it is automating the integration between its own vaccination platform and CoWIN to ease the inoculation process for its staff and their families.

CoWIN head R S Sharma had recently said over a dozen entities, including large digital companies like Paytm, MakeMyTrip and Infosys are looking at approval for offering vaccine bookings.

"As Infosys is in the process of rolling out vaccines for employees and their family, across our Development Centres in India, we are automating integration between our own vaccination platform and CoWIN to make the programme seamless," Infosys said in an emailed statement to PTI.

India has been ramping up vaccination to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic. India has so far administered over 24.9 crore jabs to eligible beneficiaries.

The government had, last month, released new guidelines for the integration of CoWIN with third-party applications, easing the way for such apps to offer vaccine bookings.

Previously, giants like Facebook and Google to startups such as HealthifyMe have introduced a slew of tools to help people find slots for vaccination appointments.

Platforms like Under45 and GetJab became popular overnight as they alerted users when vaccine slots opened up and then directed them to the CoWIN platform to secure an appointment.

The government has been undertaking vaccinations in a phased manner, starting with those over 60 years, then for those over 45 years and most recently, for those aged between 18-44 years.

Initial hiccups like glitches on CoWIN platform and vaccine shortage are also being gradually ironed out.

On Wednesday, the government announced a new update that enables an applicant to correct any inadvertent errors in name, year of birth and gender printed on the CoWIN vaccination certificate.

Users can also make the correction through the CoWIN website.