IIM-B placement: Entire batch hired in two days; Accenture, Amazon and BCG top recruiters

Indian Institute of Management Bangalore.

The Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIM-B) on February 23 said it has bagged 662 offers for its 513 MBA graduates to complete the final placement this year in just two days.

Accenture with 51 offers, Amazon with 37 offers, BCG with 30 offers and Kearney with 27 job profiles were the top recruiters this year at the elite B-School.

Consulting and product management emerged as the key sectors to hire a majority of the management grads, IIM-B said.

There has been a 37 percent growth in the number of offers this year as against last year, driven primarily by consulting and product management roles. Strategy consulting continued to be the most sought-after role among the students, followed by product management and finance.

Consulting companies made 248 offers and other than Accenture, BCG and Kearney, companies like Bain & Co (26), McKinsey & Co (22), EY (9), PricewaterhouseCoopers (9), Tata Consultancy Services (9), Alvarez & Marsal (7), Arthur D. Little (7) were among other lead recruiters.

Recruiters in the IT and product management domain made 141 offers including 15 jobs from Microsoft and 11 from OYO. Amagi Labs (7), Oracle (7), Atlassian (6), Google (6), Info Edge (6), Razorpay (6) were among others who offered multiple roles to the batch.

At least 65 offers were made by e-commerce and related companies including Amazon (37), Paytm (16), Flipkart (6), and Myntra (6). IIM-B grads received 71 offers in the finance domain. Goldman Sachs made the maximum of 22 offers followed by Avendus Capital (7), Citi Bank (5) and Deutsche Bank (5).

“We placed the largest batch at IIMB within the shortest time. I wish we had more students to supply to the market which is looking for high-quality talent,” said U Dinesh Kumar, a professor and chairperson, Career Development Services at IIM-B.

Roopa Adyasha, a senior manager at Career Development Services, said the hiring cautiousness, exhibited earlier by recruiters during the pandemic, seems to have “transformed into a new wave of optimism, enthusiasm and a growth mindset for organisations across all industries and sectors”.

IIM-B did not share the details of the average pay or any other salary details.

A robust campus placement season continues on B-School campuses in India after a strong IIT hiring season. Several IIMs including IIM-Ahmedabad, IIM-Lucknow, IIM-Indore, and IIM-Nagpur have completed the final placements for the 2022 graduating batch.

Similarly, top private B-Schools like Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's SPJIMR (SP Jain Institute of Management and Research) and ISB with campuses in Hyderabad and Mohali too have completed the final campus hiring season this year with strong placement numbers.