HDFC Life Insurance Q4 net profit down 14.5% at Rs 311 crore

A drop in net investment income and rise in provisions led to the YoY drop in net profit.
Private life insurer HDFC Life Insurance posted a 14.5 percent year-on-year (YoY) decrease in consolidated net profit for the March quarter (Q4) at Rs 311.65 crore. This was due to a drop in net investment income and a rise in provisions.
The net investment income slipped into the red touching a negative of Rs 10,229.92 crore in Q4FY20 as compared to an income of Rs 3,755.65 crore in the year-ago period.
Net premium income growth saw a marginal hike to Rs 10,475.95 crore in the March quarter compared to Rs 10,251.26 crore.
