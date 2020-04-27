HDFC Life Insurance Q4 net profit down 14.5% at Rs 311 crore

Private life insurer HDFC Life Insurance posted a 14.5 percent year-on-year (YoY) decrease in consolidated net profit for the March quarter (Q4) at Rs 311.65 crore. This was due to a drop in net investment income and a rise in provisions.

The net investment income slipped into the red touching a negative of Rs 10,229.92 crore in Q4FY20 as compared to an income of Rs 3,755.65 crore in the year-ago period.

Net premium income growth saw a marginal hike to Rs 10,475.95 crore in the March quarter compared to Rs 10,251.26 crore.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

This is a developing story. Please check back later for updates.