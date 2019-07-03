App
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2019 06:15 PM IST

HDFC Bank launches Future Bankers programme with Manipal Global Academy

The bank intends to hire 5,000 such professionals over the next two to three years

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Private sector lender HDFC Bank in partnership with Manipal Global Academy of BFSI (MGA-BFSI) has launched the 'Future Bankers' programme. The one-year course costing Rs 3.3 lakh (plus taxes), once completed guarantees placement with HDFC Bank.

The starting salary for the job is Rs 4 lakh per annum plus allowances, depending on the category of town/city of posting. The bank intends to hire 5,000 such professionals over the next two to three years.

In a statement, HDFC Bank said the programme will help it create a pipeline of qualified young executives. The Future Bankers programme is a full-time residential course where participants spend the first six months at MGA-BFSI’s campus and the next six with the bank as an intern.

"We believe that customer experience will define the future of banking. Giving them a uniform yet high-quality experience across touchpoints is what will set a winner apart. The Future Bankers programme will allow the bank to have at its disposal a cadre of highly-trained, well-rounded professionals to do just that," said Vinay Razdan, Chief Human Resource Officer, HDFC Bank.

Full-time graduates from recognized universities with minimum 55 percent and between the ages of 21-26 years are eligible for the course. Candidates would have to fill an online application form and take an assessment test with Aspiring Minds by paying Rs 550. This will be followed by a face-to-face interview with HDFC Bank.

Here is how you can apply:

-- Go to the  official website

-- Make a non-refundable payment of Rs 550 to Aspiring Minds for assessment test

-- Aspiring Minds, HDFC Bank’s official assessment partner, will send a confirmation mail

-- Complete online assessment test within 7 days of receiving a link from Aspiring Minds

-- Await intimation from HDFC Bank for a face-to-face interview

First Published on Jul 3, 2019 06:15 pm

tags #banking #Business #employment #HDFC Bank #HR #job #training

