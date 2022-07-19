Godrej Consumer Products launches ready-to-mix bodywash

Source: Shutterstock

Godrej Consumer Products on July 19 launched a first-of-its-kind ready-to-mix bodywash in India under its brand Godrej Magic Bodywash. The product is an attempt by the company to drive the penetration of bodywash in the country, GCPL’s MD and CEO Sudhir Sitapati told Moneycontrol.

“This is a big lesson for India because many of these categories have not been created with developing countries in mind. Frankly, they are all imports from the West,” Sitapati noted.

“To develop these categories in India, they need to be offered at the right value and if designed sensibly is often environmental-friendly,” he added.

The product is available in a single gel sachet and in a combi-pack comprising a bottle and gel sachet. The sachet is priced at Rs 45 while the combi pack (bottle and gel sachet) is for Rs 65. A single gel sachet can make 200 ml of Godrej Magic. The product, which comes in concentrate form, can be used to refill handwash bottles and costs less than regular liquid refills. The personal wash category in India is worth Rs 21,000 crore, according to GCPL.

The company claims the new product is also environmentally sustainable as it uses lesser amount of plastic and fuel for transportation.

“Godrej Magic Bodywash requires just 16 percent of the plastic in packaging and only 19 percent of the energy to manufacture as compared to a regular bodywash, and just 10 percent of the total energy required to make a soap bar. Since the gel-based sachets are small and light, more sachets can be transported in every truck, leading to 44 percent lesser diesel consumption resulting in 44 percent lower carbon emissions as compared to transporting a regular bodywash,” GCPL said in a press statement.

The company has also pledged Rs 100 crore over the next three years towards mass awareness initiatives endorsing the message of environment-conscious lifestyle along with social initiatives. Actor Shah Rukh Khan has been roped in as the brand ambassador for Godrej Magic Bodywash and will feature in a mass awareness campaign.

“I believe that Godrej Magic and other pioneering environmental innovations coming out of India with a green discount and not a green premium are the future,” Sitapati said.

GCPL also has a similar product positioned in the handwash category -- Godrej Protekt Mr. Magic. Earlier, this year ITC, too, launched a similar product under its brand Savlon.